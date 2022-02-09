Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 07: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol May 7, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks during a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol May 7, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Pelosi Appears Ready to Drop Opposition to Stock Trading Ban

The shift in the House speaker's support for such a proposal comes as government watchdog groups say it's important to "keep the pressure up."

Andrea Germanos

Following pressure from progressives and government watchdog groups, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly moving toward a proposal to ban members of Congress from trading individual stocks.

The development, first reported Wednesday by Punchbowl News, which cited multiple sources involved in the discussion, marks a shift from Pelosi (D-Calif.). She's previously defended individual stock trading by federal lawmakers, declaring, "We are a free market economy."

The House Administration Committee is reportedly drafting a proposal, which would then be put before Pelosi for her stamp of approval.

According to the reporting, Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders are looking at making changes to the 2012 STOCK Act and possibly other laws including the Ethics in Government Act, and are working out details including how such a proposal would affect lawmakers' family members' stock activity.

In addition to members of Congress, the suite of reforms could also cover senior staff and federal judges.

The shift comes just days after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) indicated he's going to help push a stock trading ban forward—a development which, according to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), is "a big deal."

"It means more and more members are feeling pressured to take a stand on this," the group said. "Let's keep the pressure up!"

Related Content

Sen. Jon Ossoff listens to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

'Keep Pushing': Momentum Grows Behind Effort to Ban Stock Trading

Jake Johnson

CREW had urged Pelosi to back bipartisan legislation to prohibit members of Congress and their spouses from trading or owning individual stocks. In a statement last month, CREW president Noah Bookbinder said that "members of Congress in both parties are consistently failing to comply with the STOCK Act, making it clear that our current disclosure laws are not enough."

"These violations of the law, and the constant possibility of more serious violations," he added, "will continue to undermine the public's faith in Congress's ethics. Speaker Pelosi has been a leader on ethics and democracy issues and, in that vein, should now commit to supporting comprehensive legislation that would end congressional stock trading and ownership."

A recent analysis estimated that members of Congress and their family members traded roughly $355 million worth of shares in prominent corporations in 2021, while Business Insider reported last week that 55 members of Congress didn't properly report their financial trades as required by the STOCK Act.

Earlier in January, Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) introduced legislation to ban such trades—a proposal that's gathered a mere nine co-sponsors so far. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is also expected to soon put forth a bipartisan proposal to ban lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), who helped lead bicameral and bipartisan legislation last year to prohibit such trades, said the need for the ban is clear.

"There is an unavoidable potential conflict of interest when Members of Congress and their top staffers trade in stocks while making decisions affecting the value of those stocks," he said at the time.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
CTC protest

'Manchin Has Probably Doomed the Party': Support for Dems Dips After Child Tax Credit Killed

Among recipients, 75% said the program's expiration will damage their financial security.

Jessica Corbett ·

Sen. Maria Cantwell

Cantwell Delay of FCC Confirmation Called 'Gift' to AT&T

"With Sen. Cantwell caving to unreasonable demands from opponents to Sohn, we're going to see a hearing full of political posturing that serves no one except industry players eager to draw out the calendar and keep the FCC deadlocked," said one advocate.

Julia Conley ·

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 07: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol May 7, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Pelosi Appears Ready to Drop Opposition to Stock Trading Ban

The shift in the House speaker's support for such a proposal comes as government watchdog groups say it's important to "keep the pressure up."

Andrea Germanos ·

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy speaks at a hearing

'Supervillain Stuff': DeJoy Accused of Exploiting Loophole to Buy Gas Trucks

"If the vehicles weighed just one pound less, they wouldn't be permitted on American roads because they pollute too much."

Jake Johnson ·

A dried tree against the background of an oil torch

Scientists Fear Soaring Methane Levels Show Climate Feedback Loop Has Arrived

Rapidly rising levels of atmospheric methane are "very bad news for humanity and the planet," warned one observer.

Jake Johnson ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.