'Time for Us to Have Her Back': Sunrise Movement Endorses Nina Turner for Congress

Citing her long history of fighting for climate and economic justice, the youth-led Sunrise Movement on Monday endorsed former Ohio state senator Nina Turner for Congress.

"Ohio's 11th deserves a congresswoman who will be a fierce advocate for the Green New Deal and progressive policies amidst the twin economic and climate crises we're facing. Nina is that leader."

—Shanté Wolfe,

Sunrise Movement

"For years, Nina Turner has been a champion for people everywhere on a myriad of issues impacting our communities—all while inspiring so many to join the fight for what they believe in. Now, it's time for us to have her back," Shanté Wolfe, Sunrise Movement's electoral politics director, said in a statement.

"Ohio's 11th [Congressional District] deserves a congresswoman who will be a fierce advocate for the Green New Deal and progressive policies amidst the twin economic and climate crises we're facing," Wolfe added. "Nina is that leader—she understands what our communities are going through and is not afraid to stand up and work against the tide when it comes to helping her people."

The future of our planet depends on leaders with the courage to ask for more. That’s why I’m proud to receive the endorsement of the @sunrisemvmt When it comes to Mother Earth, it’s not enough to be ambitious, we must be transformative. pic.twitter.com/P0qEI23kpA — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) May 17, 2021

Turner—who also served as a Cleveland city councilwoman, national campaign co-chair for Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign, and founding president of the pro-Sanders Our Revolution political action committee—is running in a special election to fill the House seat vacated by Marcia Fudge's appointment as U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary.

In a statement, Turner welcomed her latest major endorsement. "I am honored to have the endorsement and support of the Sunrise Movement," she said. "We must fight for environmental justice and these bold and progressive leaders have called us to take immediate and necessary action on climate chaos. I am excited about their vision to protect Mother Earth."

"Together we are going to organize around an economy that is free of fossil fuels, creates the jobs of the future (with dignity), and addresses the existential threat of climate change by passing a Green New Deal," Turner added.

Last week, Turner reaffirmed her commitment to fighting for racial and environmental justice in an interview with CNN.

"The Green New Deal is multifaceted. Not only does it force us to answer the needs of Mother Earth, it will also help to create jobs, and we need those jobs," she said. "There is a racial justice component to the Green New Deal as well because we can really go into the communities that suffer the most and revitalize those communities in a way that will not only green those communities, but also get the jobs that we need."

"The Green New Deal is multifaceted. Not only does it force us to answer the needs of Mother Earth, it will also help to create jobs, and we need those jobs."

—Nina Turner,

congressional candidate

Turner has already scored endorsements from progressive powerhouses including Sanders and Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wa.), Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Andy Levin (D-Mich.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

Individual endorsers include former Kentucky state lawmaker Charles Booker, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, and a host of faith leaders.

Actors and activists Danny Glover, Mark Ruffalo, and Susan Sarandon have also endorsed Turner.

She has also been endorsed by organizations including numerous unions and environmental groups, Justice Democrats, Our Revolution, Progressive Democrats of America, Roots Action, and the Working Families Party.

In addition to big-name backers, Turner enjoys grassroots support both in Ohio and far beyond its borders. During the first quarter of 2021, her campaign raised over $1.5 million, part of a $2.2. million fundraising haul between the time she launched her House run last December and the end of March.