After Deranged Marjorie Taylor Greene Video Emerges, AOC Laments Colleague Who Is 'Deeply Unwell'

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lamented Friday that Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is "deeply unwell" following the emergence of a 2019 video showing Greene—then a private citizen—telling the New York Democrat through the mail slot of her locked office door that she is "bringing God's judgement on our country" by supporting women's reproductive freedom.

"You need to stop being a baby and stop locking your door, and come out and face the American citizens that you serve," Greene says in the clip, which was saved by CNN's KFile team before it was deleted from Facebook. "If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens."

Greene was accompanied on her 2019 visit to the U.S. Capitol by Anthony Aguero, a right-wing livestreamer who was seen in the halls of Congress during the January 6 insurrection led by a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Watch the clip:

New: A since-deleted video from 2019 shows MTG harassing @AOC's office through a locked door. Calling her "crazy eyes" and telling her through the office's mailbox slot to "get rid of your diaper" while telling the office to open the door and come out. https://t.co/QgcJucs4o8 pic.twitter.com/ccTufF90Z9 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) May 14, 2021

The video resurfaced just days after Greene followed Ocasio-Cortez out of the House chamber and screamed that the New York Democrat is a "radical socialist" who doesn't "care about the American people."

"The fact that [California Rep.] Kevin McCarthy, the House GOP leader, stripped [former Michigan Rep.] Justin Amash of all committee seats for criticizing Trump, but has worked to protect this person from consequences (including pretending he doesn't see it) tells you this is happening with the support of GOP leadership," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Friday in response to the 2019 clip.

"And now it's revealed that this person showed up to members of Congress' doors with folks from the mob who infiltrated the Capitol, beat Capitol Police, and strung up nooses in front of the House," Ocasio-Cortez added. "If the shoe were on the other foot, the GOP would be calling for my expulsion."

Speaking to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol Friday, Ocasio-Cortez said that she feels Greene is "deeply unwell" and "clearly needs help."

"Her kind of fixation has lasted for several years now," the New York Democrat said. "At this point I think the depth of that unwellness has raised concerns for other members as well."

While Greene has repeatedly singled out Ocasio-Cortez as a high-profile target, the congresswoman from New York is hardly the only lawmaker who has been subjected to the Georgia Republican's harassment.

In February, as Common Dreams reported, Greene put an anti-trans sign on the wall across from the congressional office of Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.), whose daughter is trans. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) relocated her congressional office earlier this year, alleging that Greene "threatened" and "berated" her and her staff.

Far from holding Greene accountable for her behavior, the House Republican leadership elevated the freshman Georgia lawmaker—who has a history of peddling vile conspiracy theories about school shootings—to spots on the education and budget committees. In early February, the House voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments.

Following the vote, Ocasio-Cortez said that removing Greene from congressional panels is not nearly enough.

"She must be expelled," said the New York Democrat.