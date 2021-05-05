Published on
by

Growing Calls to 'Audit the Ultra-Rich' as Yellen Says Tax Dodging Could Cost US $7 Trillion Over 10 Years

"Imagine what we could do for people with $7 trillion. That's infrastructure, child care, paid leave, free college, climate action, and other investments in our communities."

by
0 Comments
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on January 29, 2021.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on January 29, 2021. (Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that tax dodging could cost the federal government around $7 trillion in revenue over a decade, an estimate that comes as progressive lawmakers and President Joe Biden are calling for increased IRS funding to crack down on wealthy tax cheats.

During an event hosted by The Atlantic, Yellen called the $7 trillion gap between what the federal government is collecting and what is owed under the current tax code "really shocking and distressing." Yellen's estimate resembles the conclusion a 2019 paper (pdf) that found, "Between 2020 and 2029, the IRS will fail to collect nearly $7.5 trillion of taxes it is due."

"We can start closing this gap next week. Pass my Stop CHEATERS Act and audit the ultra-rich."
—Rep. Ro Khanna

"We're trying to make meaningful steps to close that gap," said Yellen.

As part of his recently unveiled $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, Biden proposed boosting IRS funding by $80 billion over the next decade to bolster enforcement efforts following years of Republican-led budget cuts that have left the agency without adequate resources and staffing to audit the wealthiest Americans. The White House believes the new IRS funding would increase federal revenue by a net $700 billion over 10 years.

According to a study released in March by IRS researchers and academics, the richest 1% of U.S. households don't report around 21% of their income and account for roughly 36% of all unpaid federal income tax.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

"From a policy perspective, our results highlight that there is substantial evasion at the top which requires administrative resources to detect and deter," the study's authors wrote.

Progressive members of Congress seized upon Yellen's comments as further evidence for the need to confront tax avoidance by the rich in addition to implementing a wealth tax and other measures to rein in out-of-control inequality.

"We can start closing this gap next week. Pass my Stop CHEATERS Act and audit the ultra-rich," tweeted Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), referring to his bill that calls for $100 billion in additional funding for the IRS and stricter reporting requirements to stem tax dodging by the rich and large corporations.

"Imagine what we could do for people with $7 trillion," added Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. "That's infrastructure, child care, paid leave, free college, climate action, and other investments in our communities."

As the Brookings Institution noted earlier this year, canceling all federal student loan debt would cost around $1.6 trillion, while forgiving up to $50,000 per borrower—an idea proposed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and other Democratic lawmakers—would cost about $1 trillion. Making public colleges and universities tuition-free would cost $800 billion over ten years.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Economy, U.S.
,
Janet Yellen, Taxation, Inequality, Joe Biden, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna