Phone Bank Will Push Lawmakers to Pass Green New Deal and Invest $10 Trillion in Jobs and Infrastructure

Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cori Bush are joining with the advocacy groups People's Action and Sunrise Movement to host a national phone bank on Friday, April 30 to urge members of Congress to support the Green New Deal and "pass a bold $10 trillion jobs and infrastructure package as a critical first step towards the GND."



The effort comes after Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) reintroduced the Green New Deal Resolution last week, alongside related legislation to create a Civilian Climate Corps. Ocasio-Cortez is also working with Bush (D-Mo.) on a new bill about cities and with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on a public housing proposal.

"These bills will transform our economy, combat climate change, and create millions of good jobs in the process," says the phone bank website. "Tell your congressperson to be a champion and take the brave steps necessary to put us all to work averting the climate catastrophe, unite our nation, and make our communities whole."

The youth-led Sunrise Movement laid out how to participate in the day of action in an email to supporters Thursday:

Head to https://www.callforthegnd.org/

Type in your information. Make sure to include your zip code so we can automatically patch you through to YOUR representatives.

Click the "MAKE THE CALL" button. Make sure you have your phone ready beside you.

Answer the call that comes through on your phone. Read the script that appears on your screen once you are connected; you can also practice here. Feel free to adapt the script as you see fit, personalized messages are always more effective.

"Picture this: It's tomorrow morning and every phone in your representative's office is ringing off the hook," wrote Paris, a representative for Sunrise. "It's so persistent that they try to escape the noise by stepping out into the hallway. But the noise only grows louder—the calls aren't just for them. Every phone in the office of every congressperson in Washington, D.C. is ringing."

"It's the sound of you, me, and thousands of others, the people they're supposed to serve, calling to demand they pass a bold $10 trillion jobs and infrastructure package, including the Green New Deal for Public Housing, Green New Deal for Cities, and the Civilian Climate Corps for Jobs and Justice," Paris continued. "It's the sound of people who will not go another day being ignored, who will not go another day without a good-paying job or safe, affordable housing."

Make your voice heard — join @sunrisemvmt, People's Action, @RepCori, and @RepAOC, as we call on our Congressional reps to cosign the Green New Deal for Public Housing, the Green New Deal for Cities, and the Civilian Climate Corps!

For more info

https://t.co/QtcUSNn5q9 — People's Action (@PplsAction) April 29, 2021

In a statement about the event, People's Action Climate Justice Campaign director Kaniela Ing emphasized that "change won't come from the inside."

"We need people on the ground demanding transformation," he said. "We are modeling how movement politicians can work directly with organizers to push their colleagues and bring people together all across America. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest the $1 trillion a year to make that happen. If enough of us stand up and speak out, we will finally win what we need to thrive."

The phone bank will come after Markey and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) on Thursday introduced the Transform, Heal, and Renew by Investing in a Vibrant Economy (THRIVE) Act, which would invest $10 trillion over a decade in advancing climate, economic, and racial justice while creating 15 million jobs.

As lawmakers have introduced the THRIVE Act and Green New Deal legislation in recent weeks, President Joe Biden has put forth for his American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan. While welcoming elements of that two-part infrastructure proposal, justice campaigners have urged the administration and Congress to go further.

"The THRIVE Act represents a bold vision for addressing the immediate crises of the Covid pandemic and economic collapse at the same time as the ongoing crises of systemic racism and climate change," said Margaret Kwateng, national Green New Deal organizer at Grassroots Global Justice Alliance, in a statement Thursday.

"We must address the climate and economic crisis, and invest in care and public health, particularly in the communities that need it the most," Kwateng added. "The investments of the THRIVE Act are critical to a full-scale recovery that protects and uplifts all people."