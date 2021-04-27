'A Phenomenal, Bold, Progressive Candidate': Pramila Jayapal Endorses Nina Turner for Congress

Nina Turner on Tuesday scored another high-profile endorsement in her bid to represent Ohio's 11th congressional district, with Rep. Pramila Jayapal backing the progressive firebrand's campaign and hailing her platform as precisely what's needed to tackle the nation's myriad crises.

Speaking to HuffPost, Jayapal (D-Wash.)—the chair of the nearly 100-member Congressional Progressive Caucus—said Turner is "a phenomenal, bold, progressive candidate who has been doing the work for a very long time."

"In many ways, she has had a not dissimilar path to mine. She's been an activist on the outside," added Jayapal, who worked as a civil rights organizer prior to her career in electoral politics. "She's served in an elected office to really try to bring about change, and she's campaigning and has been tirelessly campaigning, first for [Sen.] Bernie Sanders and now for her own race on the exact progressive platform that we believe is necessary."

In a statement, Jayapal pointed specifically to Turner's "relentless commitment to centering working families, communities of color, and immigrants by supporting Medicare for All, College for All, a $15 minimum wage, and the Green New Deal."

"I've seen Nina's work up close," Jayapal said, "and I am proud to endorse her."

Turner, who is running to fill the seat vacated by now-Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, welcomed Jayapal's endorsement on Twitter, writing that the Washington Democrat's "leadership and bold vision are a testament to the strength of the progressive movement in Congress."

I'm proud to receive the endorsement of @PramilaJayapal Her leadership and bold vision are a testament to the strength of the progressive movement in Congress. She continues to show us that we must have the courage to ask for more and that now is the time to do it! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/fIh1OHj3gT — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) April 27, 2021

Since launching her campaign in December, Turner has won the endorsements of a number of prominent progressive advocacy groups and lawmakers, including Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and Justice Democrats.

Earlier this month, as Common Dreams reported, Turner's campaign announced that it had brought in nearly $2.2 million in donations since December, far outraising her Democratic competitors. The campaign said donations have averaged $28 and have come from more than 77,000 individuals from all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

"When I think about the money invested in this campaign, I know that every $3, $11, or even $27 is money that folks could have been spending on other things they need, whether that's a tank of gas or a meal," Turner said during a media call announcing the figures. "Our campaign does not take lightly these donations, and the sacrifices that people are making to turbo-boost this campaign."