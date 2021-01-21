135 Civil Rights Groups Oppose New Domestic Terrorism Statutes, Say Tackle Far-Right Violence With Existing Laws

Echoing the concerns expressed by many activists and several Democratic lawmakers worried that the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob will be used as an excuse to enlarge the national security state at the expense of civil liberties, 135 rights groups on Thursday wrote a letter to Congress voicing their opposition to the "proposed expansion of terrorism-related legal authority."
"We must meet the challenge of addressing white nationalist and far-right militia violence without causing further harm to communities already disproportionately impacted by the criminal-legal system."
—Rights groups
The letter was spearheaded by the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, a diverse coalition of more than 220 national organizations committed to promoting and protecting the rights of the American public; 134 additional groups supported the effort.
"We must meet the challenge of addressing white nationalist and far-right militia violence without causing further harm to communities already disproportionately impacted by the criminal-legal system," the letter states.
Arguing that law enforcement already has more than enough power to hold right-wing extremists accountable if the federal government prioritizes combatting white supremacist violence, the Leadership Conference wrote:
The Justice Department (DOJ), including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has over 50 terrorism-related statutes it can use to investigate and prosecute criminal conduct, including white supremacist violence, as well as dozens of other federal statutes relating to hate crimes, organized crime, and violent crimes.
The failure to confront and hold accountable white nationalist violence is not a question of not having appropriate tools to employ, but a failure to use those on hand. To date, DOJ has simply decided as a matter of policy and practice not to prioritize white nationalist crimes. Congress should use its oversight and appropriations authorities to ensure that law enforcement appropriately focuses investigative and prosecutorial resources on white nationalist crimes.
Congress should use its oversight and appropriations authorities to ensure that law enforcement appropriately focuses investigative and prosecutorial resources on white nationalist crimes.
"We urge you to oppose any new domestic terrorism charge, the creation of a list of designated domestic terrorist organizations, or other expansion of existing terrorism-related authorities," the letter continues.
More domestic terrorism laws on top of what we already have WON'T help address white supremacist violence. It WILL further harm communities that are already disproportionately impacted by these laws.
Read @civilrightsorg's full letter that we signed here: https://t.co/0dvxG0PH8s
— Win Without War (@WinWithoutWar) January 21, 2021
Reiterating that "federal prosecutors have many existing laws at their disposal to hold violent white supremacists accountable," the Leadership Conference warned that "a new federal domestic terrorism statute or list would adversely impact civil rights."
"As our nation's long and disturbing history of targeting Black activists, Muslims, Arabs, and movements for social and racial justice has shown," the letter notes, "this new authority could be used to expand racial profiling or be wielded to surveil and investigate communities of color and political opponents in the name of national security."
"Federal prosecutors have many existing laws at their disposal to hold violent white supremacists accountable... a new federal domestic terrorism statute or list would adversely impact civil rights."
—Rights groups
Acknowledging that the "magnitude" of the January 6 insurrection warrants a response from lawmakers, the Leadership Conference made the following recommendation: "Members of Congress should not reinforce counterterrorism policies, programs, and frameworks that are rooted in bias, discrimination, and denial or diminution of fundamental rights like due process."
Instead, the human rights advocates explained, "Congress should focus on its oversight and appropriations authority to ensure that the federal government redirect resources towards the ever-growing white nationalist violence plaguing our country."
The Leadership Conference also urged Congress to "identify ways to address the white supremacist infiltration of law enforcement" and "hold hearings featuring communities that are experiencing white nationalist violence in an effort to encourage accountability and transparency."
