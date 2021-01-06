Published on
by

'Really Terrifying Stuff': US Senate in Lockdown After Pro-Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol

"I've been reporting from the capitol for 11 years, nearly every working day. Never seen it like this."

by
0 Comments

Supporters of President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

This is a developing story... Check back for updates.

The U.S. Senate went into security lockdown Wednesday afternoon after pro-Trump protesters stormed the building and demanded to speak to lawmakers as other protesters scaled Capitol building walls outside and clashed with police.

The chaos brought a halt to the congressional count of states' Electoral College votes, the final step to confirm Democrat Joe Biden's victory.

There are confirmed reports that an individual was shot inside the Capitol, according to PBS News Hour.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a citywide curfew beginning at 6pm.

"I've been reporting from the capitol for 11 years, nearly every working day. Never seen it like this," tweeted NBC reporter Jake Sherman.

A similar assessment was shared by Lawfare executive editor Susan Hennessey.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said the President Donald Trump "is responsible for the coup that is unfolding at the Capitol. He is a fascist and a direct threat to our country."

PBS News Hour has live coverage of the events as they continue to unfold:

The protesters' violence appeared to have sparked U.S. Capitol Police to evacuate two office buildings:

Thousands of attendees of the so-called #StopTheSteal rally, which included a contingent of the neo-fascist group Proud Boys, were shown in mulitple news reports earlier in the day clashing with police, hurling expletives at them and knocking down police barriers. Few protesters are seen wearing masks.

Trump—who continues to refuse to concede the election—addressed the "MAGA" throngs earlier in the day, telling the crowd, "We will never concede."

"This year, they rigged an election," he said baselessly. "They rigged it like they've never rigged an election before."

Earlier at the rally, NPR reported:

A huge contingent of Proud Boys marched in, some chanting "storm the Capitol" and "1776!" and massed for the Capitol building. For many in the crowd, it was inconceivable that Congress would certify the November vote, as it's expected to. Echoing the president's words, they pledged to fight, some calling for a rebellion and others vowing to refocus energy on the 2024 race.

"And they made it clear," NPR added, "that Republicans who didn't back Trump would pay a price."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Election 2020, Authoritarianism, White Supremacy, Washington DC