Published on
by

In Pictures: Pro-Trump Mob Storms US Capitol Building

"They're in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling 'Trump won that election!' This is insane."

by
0 Comments
U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Photojournalists and social media users witnessing the events inside the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday shared shocking pictures and video footage of the mob of fascist pro-Trump supporters who stormed the legislative offices shortly after an inflammatory speech delivered by President Donald Trump at a rally focused claiming that the results of the 2020 election—in which he was soundly defeated—are fraudulent.

-----------------

With the U.S. House and Senate put into lockdown and lawmakers, staffers, and others forced to shelter in place, demands went out for Trump himself to be impeached—even arrested—for inciting the chaos and National Guard soldiers were mobilized to help Capitol Hill Police clear the buildings and restore order.

Protesters gather on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital during a joint session Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Election 2020, US Senate, Donald Trump, Republican Party, US House, Fascism