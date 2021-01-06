In Pictures: Pro-Trump Mob Storms US Capitol Building

Photojournalists and social media users witnessing the events inside the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday shared shocking pictures and video footage of the mob of fascist pro-Trump supporters who stormed the legislative offices shortly after an inflammatory speech delivered by President Donald Trump at a rally focused claiming that the results of the 2020 election—in which he was soundly defeated—are fraudulent.

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021 -----------------

With the U.S. House and Senate put into lockdown and lawmakers, staffers, and others forced to shelter in place, demands went out for Trump himself to be impeached—even arrested—for inciting the chaos and National Guard soldiers were mobilized to help Capitol Hill Police clear the buildings and restore order.