Published on
by

Class-Action Suit Sought Over 'Disturbing Pattern of Inhumane Medical Abuse' of ICE Detainees Including Forced Hysterectomies

"In many instances the medically unindicated gynecological procedures," the filing states, "amounted to sexual assault."

by
0 Comments
<p>A woman sits with her son Jaydan at the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center after recently crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on June 21, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)</p>

A woman sits with her son Jaydan at the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center after recently crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on June 21, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Lawyers representing a group of migrant women detained at a Georgia facility run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement are seeking a class-action lawsuit as they allege "a disturbing pattern of inhumane medical abuse and mistreatment" that included forced hysterectomies, non-consensual procedures, and deportations as retaliation for speaking out about the wrongdoing.

The consolidated petition and complaint was filed Monday on behalf of 14 women at the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia. Organizations representing the women include the National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild (NIPNLG), Dreyer Sterling LLC, University of Georgia School of Law, and Project South.

The filing includes "extensive testimony from gynecological and mental health experts"as well as sworn testimony from more than 40 women, according to a statement from the lawyers. 

At issue is the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Ocilla, Georgia and the alleged "non-consensual, medically unindicated, and/or invasive gynecological procedures" carried out by  Dr. Mahendra Amin—procedures about which nurse Dawn Wooten blew the whistle. The filing also accuses Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and detention center officials of allowing the abuses to continue for years despite knowledge of what was happening.

"In many instances," the filing states, "the medically unindicated gynecological procedures respondent Amin performed on petitioners amounted to sexual assault."

"Since at least 2018, women at ICDC have reported respondent Amin's abusive behavior to ICDC guards, officers, and medical staff, and to ICE employees. Respondents also knew that from 2013 to 2015, respondent Amin was investigated by the Department of Justice ('DOJ') for conducting medically unnecessary procedures. The abuses petitioners experienced by and/or under the direction, control, or authority of respondent Amin are part of a broader pattern and practice of medical abuse and mistreatment at ICDC," the document states.

Those who attempted to speak out about the abuses faced "a range of retaliatory actions," including being put in solitary confinement, being subjected to physical assault, having their access to communications cut off, and facing delays in delivery of their prescribed medications. They also faced deportations or the threat of deportation as retaliation.

The lawyers also filed a temporary restraining order calling for an end to the retaliation methods, including deportations, and for the women to be allowed to take part in the case or be released.

The women's advocates also called on the incoming Biden administration to close the facility and launch a probe of "all ICE officers and contractors who turned a blind eye against the abuse the women suffered under their supervision."

News of the alleged abuses at ICDC prompted outrage earlier this year from lawmakers and human rights groups.

Denise Bell, researcher on refugee and migrant rights at Amnesty International USA, said in September that the allegations were "deeply alarming" and "demonstrate that the abusive practice of immigration detention in the United States cannot be continued."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Rights, U.S.
,
Women, Human Rights, Immigration, US Department of Homeland Security