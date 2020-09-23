Published on
'This is My Country': Rep. Ilhan Omar Rebukes and Ridicules Trump After Latest Racist Attack

"I fled civil war when I was eight," said the Minnesota Democrat. "An eight-year-old doesn't run a country even though you run our country like one."

Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) gives an acceptance speech after winning her U.S. House seat in 2016. Omar, a refugee from Somalia, is the first Somali-American Muslim woman to hold public office. (Photo: Stephen Maturen/AFP via Getty Images)

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar fired back at President Donald Trump Tuesday night following a speech the United States president gave at a rally in Pennsylvania, where he once again aimed his racist rhetoric at the Minnesota Democrat lawmaker to cheers from a mostly maskless crowd.

"Firstly, this is my country and I am a member of the House that impeached you," Omar, who arrived in the U.S. as a refugee from Somalia when she was a child, tweeted. "Secondly, I fled civil war when I was eight. An eight-year-old doesn't run a country even though you run our country like one."

"She's telling us how to run our country," Trump said in his Tuesday speech. "How did you do where you came from?"

The president has repeatedly attacked Omar and other sitting members of the United States Congress—particularly progressive women of color—during his tenure as commander-in-chief. Last week in Minnesota, Omar's home state, Trump asked a rally crowd, "Are you having a good time with your refugees?"

"This refugee is going to vote you out of office," Omar responded to that comment.

Advocates again called out Trump's racism following his remarks in Pennsylvania.

"An immigrant becoming a member of Congress is an American success story," Dr. Dena Grayson tweeted. "Yet Trump blows his racist dog whistle yet again."

