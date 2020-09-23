'This is My Country': Rep. Ilhan Omar Rebukes and Ridicules Trump After Latest Racist Attack

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar fired back at President Donald Trump Tuesday night following a speech the United States president gave at a rally in Pennsylvania, where he once again aimed his racist rhetoric at the Minnesota Democrat lawmaker to cheers from a mostly maskless crowd.

"Firstly, this is my country and I am a member of the House that impeached you," Omar, who arrived in the U.S. as a refugee from Somalia when she was a child, tweeted. "Secondly, I fled civil war when I was eight. An eight-year-old doesn't run a country even though you run our country like one."

These cult-like rallies leave me wondering one thing: pic.twitter.com/58VjLl4II0 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2020

"She's telling us how to run our country," Trump said in his Tuesday speech. "How did you do where you came from?"

The president has repeatedly attacked Omar and other sitting members of the United States Congress—particularly progressive women of color—during his tenure as commander-in-chief. Last week in Minnesota, Omar's home state, Trump asked a rally crowd, "Are you having a good time with your refugees?"

"This refugee is going to vote you out of office," Omar responded to that comment.

Advocates again called out Trump's racism following his remarks in Pennsylvania.

Trump on why you don't see anti-Trump protesters at his rallies anymore: "It's dangerous. It's dangerous for them." pic.twitter.com/dkgzaP9Vl9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2020

"An immigrant becoming a member of Congress is an American success story," Dr. Dena Grayson tweeted. "Yet Trump blows his racist dog whistle yet again."