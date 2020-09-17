To Provide Public Alternative to 'Predatory' Wall Street Banks, Sanders and Gillibrand Unveil Postal Banking Act

With the goal of providing a robust public banking alternative to abusive Wall Street institutions, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Bernie Sanders unveiled legislation Thursday that would make "low-cost basic financial services" available at tens of thousands of U.S. Postal Service locations across the country.

During a virtual event introducing the Postal Banking Act Thursday afternoon, Gillibrand said the bill would "bring banking to the one in four Americans who are currently unbanked or underbanked" because they lack either sufficient funds or access to a bank in their communities, leaving them vulnerable to "predatory practices" by payday lenders and other institutions.

"We want to basically put the predatory lenders out of business," said Gillibrand, who emphasized that the legislation would make postal banking services available to everyone in the U.S., regardless of income.

Watch Gillibrand and Sanders answer questions about their bill:

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Never Miss a Beat. Get our best delivered to your inbox.







According to a summary of the legislation provided by Sanders' office, the Postal Banking Act would help "families generate savings, wealth, and credit, while bringing millions of American workers into a more fair banking system. It will also provide the United States Postal Service with a sustainable and significant revenue source."

The bill would allow the post offices nationwide to provide a number of key banking services, including:

Small Dollar Checking Accounts : Checking accounts for direct deposits, check cashing, and bill paying, not to exceed $20,000 per account.

: Checking accounts for direct deposits, check cashing, and bill paying, not to exceed $20,000 per account. Small Dollar Savings Accounts : Provides the same interest rate as FDIC insured accounts, and could partner with savings programs and benefits like SNAP or the EITC. Not to exceed $20,000 per account.

: Provides the same interest rate as FDIC insured accounts, and could partner with savings programs and benefits like SNAP or the EITC. Not to exceed $20,000 per account. Small Dollar Loans : "All-In" interest rates that match the 1 month Treasury Bill, about 2%. All servicing done by USPS.

: "All-In" interest rates that match the 1 month Treasury Bill, about 2%. All servicing done by USPS. Transactional Services : Debit cards, low-fee cash machines, online services, and bill payments.

: Debit cards, low-fee cash machines, online services, and bill payments. Remittance Services: Domestic and international wire transfers.

The measure also includes a provision requiring the services to be provided by the USPS, not outsourced to a Wall Street bank like JPMorgan Chase.

A longstanding goal of progressives, postal banking in July received an endorsement from the joint unity task forces organized by Sanders and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"Government should provide easily accessible service locations, especially postal banking, to make it possible for everyone to access physical banking locations," reads a report (pdf) detailing the task forces' policy recommendations.