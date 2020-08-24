Published on
by

WATCH LIVE: Postmaster General DeJoy Testifies Before House as Outrage Over Postal Service Sabotage Grows

The postmaster general's testimony comes on the heels of new documents showing his policies have damaged mail service more significantly than he has publicly acknowledged.

by
0 Comments
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies before the Senate Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on August 21, 2020. (Photo: PBS NewsHour/Screengrab)

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies before the Senate Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on August 21, 2020. (Photo: PBS NewsHour/Screengrab)

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Republican megadonor to President Donald Trump, is set to testify before the Democrat-controlled House Oversight Committee Monday morning as he faces growing calls to step aside over mail service changes that have dramatically slowed deliveries of lifesaving medications and other key packages across the nation just ahead of the November election.

DeJoy's testimony will come just days after the postmaster general appeared at a Republican-controlled Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing, during which he admitted that his policies at the U.S. Postal Service have slowed the mail but downplayed the long-term impact of the changes.

Under pressure from Democratic lawmakers, DeJoy also said he has "no intention" of returning or replacing mail sorting machines that were removed from post offices across the nation before the postmaster general vowed last week to suspend his policy changes until after the election.

Watch the hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am ET:

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Stakes Have Never Been Higher

This is our most crucial fundraising drive in years. Maybe ever. Please support our nonprofit journalism and help us reach our $80,000 Summer Campaign goal.

Please select a donation method:



Internal USPS documents released by the House Oversight Committee ahead of Monday's hearing show that DeJoy's operational changes have done far more harm to mail service standards than the postmaster general has publicly acknowledged.

"To those who still claim there are 'no delays' and that these reports are just 'conspiracy theories,' I hope this new data causes them to re-think their position and support our urgent legislation today," Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement, referring to a bill the House passed over the weekend to reverse DeJoy's policies and bar any additional changes until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have all seen the headlines from every corner of our country, we have read the stories and seen pictures, we have heard directly from our constituents," Maloney added, "and these new documents show that the delays are far worse than we were told."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Louis DeJoy, US House, Democratic Party, US Postal Service, Election 2020