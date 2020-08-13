Published on
by

'Only a Tiny Little Minute, But Eternity Is In It': AOC Suggests 60 Seconds Is All She Will Need at DNC

"So the DNC is giving AOC a TikTok minute while Republican John Kasich gets a whole speaking slot," lamented one progressive critic.

by
0 Comments

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) campaigns on June 23, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

While progressive critics denounced the Democratic National Committee's decision to give Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just 60 seconds for a speech at the party's national convention next week, the congresswoman took to social media to indicate she plans on making that one minute count.

The Democratic Party will officially nominate Joe Biden and newly announced vice presidential pick Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) at the four-day event August 17-20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Due to Covid-19, the party will livestream the event, and many speakers, including AOC and Biden, will pre-record their remarks.

News of Ocasio-Cortez's time allotment late Wednesday, first reported by Business Insider, followed earlier speculation that she was going to be excluded from any speaking opportunity at the convention.

Progressive activists were quick to call out the party for what they believe is a move to diminish the party's more left-leaning base by giving former Ohio governor John Kasich, a Republican critic of President Donald Trump, a banner speaking role, and relegating Ocasio-Cortez to one minute. 

The convention comes not without controversy, as progressive delegates, mainly Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) supporters and allies, denounce the Democrats for not embracing Medicare for All in its platform.

"I will cast my one vote of 'No' for every person who has had to ration medication to afford food, or who has lost a loved one because a procedure that a doctor said was needed was not covered in an insurance plan," Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) announced Thursday.

