'Not One More Pandemic Relief Dollar for the Pentagon': 75 Groups Slam GOP Effort to Use Covid-19 Funds for Weapons of War

More than 70 progressive anti-war groups are calling on members of Congress to stop the Senate GOP from cramming another $30 billion in Pentagon funding into the next Covid-19 relief bill and instead focus their attention on providing desperately needed financial aid to frontline workers and the unemployed.

"We strongly oppose the proposal in the Republican 'HEALS Act' to provide an additional $30 billion to the Department of Defense," 75 organizations wrote in a letter (pdf) to congressional leaders of both parties on Tuesday. "The coronavirus pandemic has made it crystal clear that federal spending is dangerously misaligned with our national priorities and actual threats to human security."

"That's $30 billion not spent on PPE or ventilators. $30 billion not spent on keeping our families afloat during an economic collapse. $30 billion not spent on housing relief in the midst of an eviction crisis. $30 billion not spent on human needs."

—Stephen Miles, Win Without WarAs Common Dreams reported Tuesday, the Senate GOP's legislative package calls for $29.4 billion in Pentagon spending on top of the $740.5 billion military budget the House and Senate approved with bipartisan support last week. The proposal includes hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for F-35 fighter jets, Apache helicopters, armored vehicles, and surveillance planes.

The nonpartisan budget watchdog Taxpayers for Common Sense estimated in an analysis of the Republican legislation Tuesday that at least $18.8 billion of the proposed $29.4 billion in spending would "flow directly to the pockets of defense contractors" like Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Stephen Miles, executive director of Win Without War, denounced as a "gross display of inhumanity" Republicans' attempt to slip a massive windfall for war profiteers into their coronavirus relief package.

"In total, that's $30 billion not spent on PPE or ventilators," said Miles. "$30 billion not spent on keeping our families afloat during an economic collapse. $30 billion not spent on housing relief in the midst of an eviction crisis. $30 billion not spent on human needs. Make no mistake: the Senate GOP is choosing to let people die in order to line the pockets of weapons manufacturer CEOs."

"We say once again: not one more pandemic relief dollar for the Pentagon," Miles added. "While hundreds of people in the U.S. die every day and with tens of millions unemployed, it's appalling that our already overfilled warmaking budget is getting another spending spree."

In a statement to the Washington Post on Tuesday, House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rep. Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) voiced opposition to the additional Pentagon funds.

"While doing nothing to address food security or provide payroll protection for state and local workers in critical jobs, Senate Republicans have instead splurged on weapons systems," Lowey said. "Amphibious ships don't feed hungry children, and the Senate Republican bill doesn't meet the desperate needs of the American people."

Below is the full letter from the 75 advocacy groups: