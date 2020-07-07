'Brazen Abuse of Taxpayer Dollars': Katie Porter Accuses Airlines of Using Covid-19 Bailout Funds to Fight Consumer Protections

Rep. Katie Porter is accusing major U.S. airline companies of violating the law by spending Covid-19 bailout funds on a lobbying campaign aimed at weakening passenger protections and rolling back oversight of the air travel industry.

In a letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Elaine Chao on Monday, the California Democrat called the airlines' lobbying effort a "brazen abuse of taxpayer dollars" and demanded penalties for any companies involved.

"Now is not the time to reduce oversight of the airline industry. The airlines have time and time again flouted the limited consumer protections that the DOT currently enforces."

—Rep. Katie Porter

"Spending on an anti-consumer political campaign is an abuse of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic (CARES) Act funding," wrote Porter, referring to the March law that established a $25 billion bailout program specifically for the airline industry.

"Given that the Department of Treasury is tasked with monitoring the airlines' use of taxpayer aid, I ask that you sanction the airlines involved in this lobbying effort," Porter wrote. "I also request that the DOT end the rulemaking process that it began at the behest of the airline industry."

DOT's proposed rule change would narrow the department's definition of "unfair and deceptive practices," a move critics say (pdf) would empower the airline industry to violate consumer protections with impunity. Airlines for America, a trade group representing industry giants like Delta and JetBlue, has lobbied DOT in support of the change.

"Now is not the time to reduce oversight of the airline industry," said Porter, a member of the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions. "The airlines have time and time again flouted the limited consumer protections that the DOT currently enforces. As you attested, Secretary Chao, the DOT received an 'unprecedented volume of complaints' in March and April: 25,000, a startling number particularly when compared to the typical monthly average of 1,500."

Porter also called out United Airlines, Delta, and JetBlue for slashing employees' hours even after receiving billions in taxpayer bailout money.

Airlines took taxpayer-funded bailout money, then turned around and started lobbying to weaken consumer protections. Is this *really* their top priority during a pandemic? I wrote to @stevenmnuchin1 and @SecElaineChao to call this out for what it is: corporate abuse. pic.twitter.com/x66OpR8sy1 — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) July 6, 2020

Porter's letter came as lawmakers are urging the airline industry to implement more stringent protections for passangers to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Last week, the Trump administration issued non-binding guidance encouraging—but not requiring—airlines to limit the number of passengers on a single flight and require face masks for everyone on board.

