'Money Couldn't Buy a Movement': AOC Trounces Wall Street-Backed Democratic Primary Opponent

"Tonight we are proving that the people’s movement in NY isn't an accident. It's a mandate."

by
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks with a voter near a polling station during the New York primaries on June 23, 2020 in New York City. (Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez handily defeated CNBC contributor and Wall Street-backed challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera in the Democratic primary for New York's 14th Congressional District on Tuesday, a victory that the progressive congresswoman celebrated as evidence that "money couldn't buy a movement."

"Wall Street CEOs, from Goldman Sachs to Blackstone, poured in millions to defeat our grassroots campaign tonight," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted after the Associated Press declared her the winner Tuesday night.

"Thank you NY-14, and every person who pitched in for tonight's victory," the congresswoman said. "Here's to speaking truth to power."

The race was not close, despite Caruso-Cabrera's aggressive corporate fundraising efforts and backing from finance industry titans like Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman—a donor to President Donald Trump—and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

With a 100% of precincts reporting, Ocasio-Cortez defeated Caruso-Cabrera 72.6% to 19.4%. Absentee ballots in New York have yet to be counted.

Ocasio-Cortez, whose landslide defeat of former Rep. Joe Crowley in 2018 stunned the Democratic establishment, stressed that she took the 2020 primary race seriously from the beginning in order to prove that her upset victory was no "fluke."

"Our win was treated as an aberration, or because my opponent 'didn't try,'" the New York congresswoman tweeted. "So from the start, tonight's race was important to me. Tonight we are proving that the people’s movement in NY isn't an accident. It's a mandate."

