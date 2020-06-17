100+ Racial Justice Groups Urge Congress to Defund 'Unconstitutional and Dangerous' Police Surveillance

More than 100 racial justice and civil liberties groups are calling on Congress to end all federal funding for surveillance technology being used by law enforcement to spy on activists and demonstrators taking part in the ongoing protest movement sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.

"Use of these tools to monitor protesters is having a chilling effect against those exercising their constitutional rights to assemble and express their views."

—Sandra Fulton, Free Press Action

In a letter (pdf) to House leaders on Wednesday, the groups said present-day police surveillance tactics and abuses evoke memories of "when civil rights protesters were savagely beaten for challenging Jim Crow, and illegal programs like COINTELPRO were established to disrupt the pursuit for civil rights and justice."

The groups demanded that Congress "take action to address the unconstitutional and dangerous use of surveillance by state, local, and federal police officers" by ceasing "federal funding for the surveillance technologies that are being used to militarize our communities and criminalize dissent."

"Black-led movements fighting for racial justice in America have always been met with violence and surveillance by police," the groups wrote. "We are seeing it now in cities and towns across the country as curfews and calls for 'law and order' by dog-whistle politicians encourage police to use aggressive tactics and 'dominate protesters."

The coalition—which includes the ACLU, Color of Change, RAICES, and Free Press Action—pointed specifically to U.S. law enforcement's use of surveillance drones and the Trump administration's deployment of Drug Enforcement Agency officials to protests as part of an alarming "pattern of criminalizing dissent."

To protect the constitutional rights of demonstrators and scale back law enforcement abuses, the groups called on Congress to:

Cease any state and local grants that can be used to purchase surveillance technologies by police agencies, absent community consultation, state/local authorization, and safeguards to prevent abuse;

Make clear that Customs and Border Protection, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and other federal agencies cannot use their intelligence assets for general policing, including surveillance of protests;

Prohibit federal funds from being used for mass unwarranted surveillance programs, including the Patriot Act, and technologies that are antithetical to the First and Fourth Amendment; and

Close loopholes in existing domestic terrorism and national security laws that are vulnerable to being exploited to target activists and communities of color.

"Millions of people in the streets are demanding dramatic changes to law enforcement, including defunding the surveillance infrastructure and technology that have contributed to the escalation of police brutality," Free Press Action government relations director Sandra Fulton said in a statement. "Use of these tools to monitor protesters is having a chilling effect against those exercising their constitutional rights to assemble and express their views."

In addition to calling for the defunding of police surveillance technology, the ACLU and MediaJustice—two of the letter's signatories—filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request Wednesday demanding documents and information on how the FBI is currently surveilling and investigating Black activists.

"The government has a long, terrible history of using secret surveillance programs to target and surveil Black civil rights activists—a practice that still exists today," ReNika Moore, director of the ACLU's Racial Justice Program, said in a statement. "Through our FOIA litigation, we're aiming to learn more about the baseless investigations of Black people by our federal government that we know continues to this day."

Read the full letter to House leaders: