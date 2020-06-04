Groups Denounce Gutting of Environmental Rules 'When Trump Thinks No One is Paying Attention'

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Thursday waiving environmental regulatory hurdles to infrastructure, energy, and other projects, a move that critics charge is another sign of "authoritarianism" from the White House.

"Allowing the fossil fuel industry to dig, drill, and frack unbounded by NEPA amounts to a targeted strike on people of color and low-income communities most likely to be impacted by these hazardous practices."

—Wenonah Hauter, Food & Water Watch

"This executive order is the latest in string of outlandish authoritarian acts from a president that is quickly spiraling deeper into the realm of anti-democratic, anti-law, anti-Constitution dictatorship," Food & Water Action executive director Wenonah Hauter said in a statement. "This particular action is an egregious attempt to bail out the flailing fossil fuel industry by allowing it to completely bypass benchmark environmental rules at a moment when Trump thinks no one is paying attention."

Trump's order would allow federal agencies to ignore regulations like the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) when weighing approval of projects like pipelines, new highways, mines, and other projects. The administration is justifying the move as necessary due to the economic crisis sparked by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump’s use of a national emergency declaration to circumvent the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) is designed to ram through controversial projects without protecting communities & wildlife #ProtectFrontlineCommunities #ProtectWildlifehttps://t.co/2Tinsg4qz3 — WWP Energy & Mining (@WEnermine) June 4, 2020

It's unclear if Trump has the legal authority to force such a change, Environmental Protection Network member Joel Mintz said in a statement. Minz, a former EPA Enforcement and Supervisory attorney and current law professor at the Nova Southeastern University College of Law, said that NEPA is "a clear directive from Congress to federal agencies that the president cannot ignore or change unilaterally."

More than that, Minz said, it's a generally bad idea.

"This is also very bad public policy," said Minz. "Pipelines and other infrastructure can do great environmental harm. Their impact should be carefully examined, as NEPA requires, before they are allowed to go forward. "

As the Washington Post reported, the order's dubious legality could result in immediate court challenges: