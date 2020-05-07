Published on
by

Row Upon Row of Empty Shoes Outside Trump White House as Nurses Honor Covid-19's Frontline Victims

"Who will care for our patients when we get sick?"

by
0 Comments

Members of National Nurses United stand in protest among empty shoes representing nurses who have died from Covid-19 in Lafayette Park across from the White House May 07, 2020. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

National Nurses United held a vigil in front of President Donald Trump's White House on Thursday, a remembrance for 88 nurses—represented by solemn rows of empty whites shoes—who have died so far from the coronavirus as the pandemic continues to rage across the U.S. amid the president's continued mismanagement.

"Who will care for our patients when we get sick?" tweeted NNU executive director Bonnie Castillo. 

The demonstrators used 88 empty pairs of shoes to represent the fallen nurses in what Castillo termed a "moving and powerful protest." 

"It's a matter of life and death," she said.

As Common Dreams has reported, pleas from healthcare workers for personal protective equipment (PPE) and aid have largely gone unanswered as the outbreak continues to spread around the nation. 

In a press release issued Thursday, NNU demanded that Congress and the White House prioritize frontline workers in the next stage of coronavirus legislation. 

"The next Covid-19 relief package is being discussed and finalized, and we are demanding that senators include critical protections to keep nurses safe in the bill," the group said.

Watch video of the demonstration:

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

Our pandemic coverage is free to all. As is all of our reporting.

No firewalls. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, traffic to the Common Dreams website has gone through the roof— at times overwhelming and crashing our servers. Common Dreams is a news outlet for everyone and that’s why we have never made our readers pay for the news and never will. But if you can, please support our essential reporting today. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Economy, Rights, Solutions, U.S.
,
National Nurses United, Nurses, Coronavirus, Healthcare, Pandemic