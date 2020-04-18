WATCH: Global Citizen Hosts 'One World: Together At Home' Special to Support WHO's COVID-19 Response

The anti-poverty movement Global Citizen on Saturday held "One World: Together At Home," a globally livestreamed and televised special to celebrate the healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic and support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

The virtual concert, announced on April 6, was curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga and featured dozens of famous artists and bands from around the world, including the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Céline Dion, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, John Legend, LL Cool J, Sam Smith, and Shawn Mendes.

"It is so important to think globally and support the World Health Organization to curb the pandemic and prevent future outbreaks," Lady Gaga said earlier this month. "We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented, and cultural movement."

The event was hosted by late-night television icons Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, as well as friends from Sesame Street. Other celebrities—such as Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Ellen DeGeneres, Idris Elba, Kerry Washington, and Matthew McConaughey—also participated. The special began with a global livestream at 2 pm ET, followed by a two-hour televised broadcast at 8 pm ET.

Global Citizen put together a resource page detailing how to watch the special for viewers across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America. Amazon Prime, Apple, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, and other platforms hosted streams available around the world.

As Rolling Stone reported Saturday:

The One World special is a spin-off of sorts of the 'Together at Home' series Global Citizen has been running online for the past several weeks. The campaign has raised support for relief efforts with at-home concerts from artists like Legend, Martin, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, and Common. So far, Global Citizen has raised over $30 million for the WHO's coronavirus response efforts.

"As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, 'One World: Together At Home' aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19," Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said in early April. "Through music, entertainment, and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else's."

The first-of-its-kind COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO, hosted by the U.N. Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation, launched in March. According to a joint statement, funding goes toward enabling "all countries—particularly those most vulnerable and at-risk, and with the weakest health systems—to prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 crisis including rapidly detecting cases, stopping transmission of the virus, and caring for those affected."

On Tuesday, in what critics condemned as an "appalling betrayal of global solidarity" and a "crime against humanity," President Donald Trump announced that he was halting U.S. funding for the WHO for 60 to 90 days while his administration reviews the international organization's response to the COVID-19 crisis.

"The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement about the Global Citizen concert.

"We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music," added the WHO chief. "The 'One World: Together At Home' concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat."