Published on
by

'So Refreshing to Hear This': Progressives Praise Sanders for Answer on Israel-Palestine Conflict at CNN Town Hall

"I have never heard a major U.S. presidential candidate talk like this in my life."

by
0 Comments
Sen. Bernie Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, speaks during the 2019 J Street National Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. on October 28, 2019.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, speaks during the 2019 J Street National Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. on October 28, 2019. (Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Sen. Bernie Sanders told a CNN town hall in Las Vegas on Tuesday that if elected president his foreign policy would prioritize justice and peace in the Middle East and not reflexively back Israel against the Palestinians.

"What American foreign policy has got to be about in the Middle East, is bringing the Israelis and bringing the Palestinians together under the banner of justice," said Sanders. "We could do it, we have the wealth to do it. It cannot just simply be that we're just pro Israel and we ignore the needs of the Palestinian people."

The senator also said his administration would call on Saudi Arabia and Iran to set aside their differences and find common ground. 

Watch:

"It's so refreshing to hear this," said Brookings Institute fellow Shadi Hamid. "Listen to the whole thing. This is what moral clarity on the Middle East sounds like."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

If you think a better world is possible, support our people-powered media model today

The corporate media puts the interests of the 1% ahead of all of us. That's wrong. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good.

If you believe the survival of independent media is vital to a healthy democracy, please step forward with a donation to nonprofit Common Dreams today:



The comments by Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate, received praise from progressives who welcomed the Vermont senator's straight talk about his left-leaning ideals. 

"I have never heard a major U.S. presidential candidate talk like this in my life," tweeted The Intercept's Mehdi Hasan. 

"I've said it before and I will say it again," Hasan added. "Yes, a President Sanders would be a radical change from the 'norm' on domestic policy but he'd be a really really really radical change from the 'norm' on U.S. foreign policy!"

Citing the applause received by Sanders after his comments, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft vice president Trita Parsi said that Sanders was speaking to a large and growing feeling on the part of the U.S. electorate.

"The politics of these issues have changed dramatically precisely because the American people are sick and tired of endless war," said Parsi.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news outlet. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Israel, Iran, Saudi Arabia, CNN, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, Nevada