WATCH: Bernie Sanders Responds to Trump's Third State of the Union Address

Speaking by video from Manchester, New Hampshire, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday night delivered a response to President Donald Trump's third State of the Union address—which Sanders and some Democrats in the House and Senate did not attend.

Watch (speech starts at 34:30):

Although Sanders (I-Vt.) is expected to return to Washington, D.C. Wednesday for the Senate's final vote in Trump's impeachment trial, he was in New Hampshire for 2020 presidential campaign events, which are scheduled to continue through Feb. 11, when the state will hold the nation's second nominating contest. New polling from Monday night shows Sanders has "a commanding lead" in the state with 32% support.

Candidates are still awaiting the full results from the the Iowa caucuses that were held Monday. About 62% of the results were released Tuesday evening. As of press time, Sanders led the popular vote for both rounds but because of how Iowa's caucuses work, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg had more state delegate equivalents. So far, the Associated Press has allocated 24 of Iowa's 41 pledged delegates: 10 each to Sanders and Buttigieg, and four to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

In the wake of the caucuses, the Iowa Democratic Party scrambled to address "inconsistencies" in the reporting of the results and verify the final outcome. Given the unusual delay in official results, Sanders' campaign on Tuesday morning put out a portion of its internal caucus data, which suggested that the senator may have won the state. Later in the day, the campaign shared more data in an email to supporters.