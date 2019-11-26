Published on
by

Nadler Invites Trump to Either Participate in Impeachment Hearing Next Week or 'Stop Complaining'

"The President has a choice to make: he can take this opportunity to be represented in the impeachment hearings, or he can stop complaining about the process."

by
0 Comments
Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) presides over a mark-up hearing where members may vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for not providing an unredacted copy of special prosecutor Robert Mueller's report.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) presides over a mark-up hearing where members may vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for not providing an unredacted copy of special prosecutor Robert Mueller's report. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Democratic chair of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday issued a direct challenge to President Donald Trump: put up or shut up.

In a letter (pdf) addressed to Trump, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) told the president that he and his legal team are welcome to participate in public impeachment hearings in the Judiciary Committee—which will begin on Wednesday, December 4. Nadler informed Trump that the preident has until 6pm Sunday December 1 to decide whether or not to take part in the hearings.

"The President has a choice to make," Nadler said in a statement, "he can take this opportunity to be represented in the impeachment hearings, or he can stop complaining about the process."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

Nadler added that Trump wouldn't be the first president to participate in such an inquiry.

"I hope that he chooses to participate in the inquiry, directly or through counsel, as other Presidents have done before him," said Nadler.

As of press time, Trump had not responded to Nadler. 

In other impeachment news, The Washington Post reported Tuesday that former Hillary Clinton advisor Mark Penn is consulting with Trump on impeachment. Penn told the Post that he only stopped over at the White House for an informal visit. 

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Jerry Nadler, Donald Trump, Impeachment, Impeach Trump, House Democrats, US House