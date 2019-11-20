Because Stephen Miller Is 'A Verified White Supremacist Controlling US Immigration Policy,' Says Ocasio-Cortez, He Must Leave White House

Calls for President Donald Trump's advisor Stephen Miller to resign from his position in the White House grew louder Wednesday as over 64,000 people had signed a petition demanding the White House aide's ouster by press time.

"We cannot allow white nationalists in the White House," the petition declares.

The signatures broke the 60,000 mark a day after dozens of civil rights groups signed a Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights letter demanding Miller be fired.

"Stephen Miller represents white supremacy, violent extremism, and hate―all ideologies that are antithetical to the fundamental values that guide our democracy," read the letter. "Allowing him to remain a White House advisor is a betrayal of our national ideals of justice, inclusion, and fairness.

Calls for Miller's resignation exploded last week after a Southern Poverty Law Center report on leaked emails from Miller to rightwing reporters exposed in print the White House aide's affection for white nationalist talking points and conspiracy theories.

According to HuffPost:

In the series of leaked emails, Miller supported white nationalism; complained about backlash over Confederate symbols after the 2015 mass shooting at a Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, and promoted immigration policies once praised by Adolf Hitler.