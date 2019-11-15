Published on
WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of Trump Impeachment Hearings

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch "is expected to describe the personal trauma she endured as the administration's traditional diplomatic establishment in Ukraine collided with a rogue foreign policy operation" run by the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arriving on Capitol Hill to appear before lawmakers in closed-door questioning for the House Intelligence Committee, relating to the impeachment inquiry concerning President Donald Trump, in Washington, DC on Friday October 11, 2019. On Friday, November 15, Yovanovitch will appear before the House Intelligence Committee for Public Hearings. (Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Beginning at 9:00 am ET on Friday morning  the House Intelligence Committee begins the second day of public hearings for the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump with testimony of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

Yovanovitch is acknowledged to be a key witness and figure regarding the Trump administration's effort to create a "shadow foreign policy" in which Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was dispatched in an alleged effort to get the Ukraine government to initiate and publicly announce an investigation into the president's political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

According to reporting by the New York Times, Yovanovitch "is expected to describe the personal trauma she endured as the administration's traditional diplomatic establishment in Ukraine collided with a rogue foreign policy operation run by Mr. Giuliani."

WATCH:

The first day of public hearings which took place on November 13—featuring Ambassador William B. Taylor, Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, and George Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs—can be watched in full here.

