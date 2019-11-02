Published on
Hundreds of Nurses Stage Die-In in Front of Speaker Pelosi’s San Francisco Office

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview that she is "not a big fan of Medicare for All" despite strong support for the proposal among the majority of her caucus, three-quarters of Democratic voters, and two leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of nurses and activists took to the streets of San Francisco to demand that Speaker Pelosi fight for the Medicare for All Act, H.R. 1384.

 

