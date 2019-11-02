Hundreds of Nurses Stage Die-In in Front of Speaker Pelosi’s San Francisco Office

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview that she is "not a big fan of Medicare for All" despite strong support for the proposal among the majority of her caucus, three-quarters of Democratic voters, and two leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of nurses and activists took to the streets of San Francisco to demand that Speaker Pelosi fight for the Medicare for All Act, H.R. 1384.

#MedicareForAll activists -- nurses, doctors, teachers, musicians, truck-drivers, students, seniors, and more -- have SHUT DOWN Mission Street in San Francisco! pic.twitter.com/SkqyPXDG6o — California Nurses (@CalNurses) November 2, 2019

HAPPENING NOW Hundreds of #MedicareForAll activists hold a die-in in front of @SpeakerPelosi’s office. We’re on calling on the Speaker to move #HR1384 forward! pic.twitter.com/YF1NYDFZqZ — California Nurses (@CalNurses) November 2, 2019

The #Nurses and activists for #MedicareForAll are working on it by having a die-in in front of @SpeakerPelosi ‘s office pic.twitter.com/KMu3qnLT6W — Tina Rufo (@RufoTina) November 3, 2019