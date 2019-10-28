'Tax the Hell Out of Me,' Says Young Millionaire Google Exec at Prospect of a President Bernie Sanders

Michael Sayman—a young millionaire Google executive—openly embraced Monday the prospect of a Bernie Sanders administration that would "tax the hell out of me" as he invoked the campaign's recent rallying cry to "fight for someone you don't know."

"While I live in luxury, most Americans are working harder than I'll ever work in my life, and get paid scraps for it," tweeted 23-year-old Sayman, who works as senior product manager at Google. "It ain't right. Tax me whatever's necessary."

The Twitter thread underscored a key platform of the Sanders campaign: guaranteeing healthcare as a human right.

Being in the top 1% of income, my taxes will go sky-high under a Bernie Sanders administration, but sometimes you have to be willing to fight for someone else, fight for someone you don’t know.



People are dying cuz they don’t have healthcare, those are people worth fighting for. — Michael Sayman (@michaelsayman) October 28, 2019 I see a lot of comments thanking me. Please don’t.



I didn’t earn these tax breaks.



I didn’t earn these capital gains.



There is nothing to thank me for. I do not deserve so much of what I have.



Demand what is just, and don’t stop till you get it, please. I‘ll be there with ya. — Michael Sayman (@michaelsayman) October 28, 2019

Less than two weeks ago, Sanders addressed a 33,000-strong campaign rally in Long Island City, Queens and closed out his speech with a series of questions including, "Are you willing to fight for that person who you don't even know as much as you're willing to fight for yourself?"

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT No advertising; no paywalls: our content is free. But our costs are real. Over 90% of the not-for-profit Common Dreams budget comes from reader support. If you're a regular reader—or maybe a new one—and you haven't yet pitched in, could you make a contribution today and help keep us going? No amount is too large or too small. Please select a donation method:





Those questions became a rallying cry for his supporters, with Twitter users quickly responding over the following hours with affirmations that they were willing to do so.

Among those supporters was Sayman, who tweeted at the time: "I am grateful that I don't have student debt, but I will fight for you. I am grateful that I don't have any health issues and have decent healthcare, but I will fight for you. I am grateful that I don't live in poverty, but I will fight for you."

Sayman's comments regarding taxes are in line with another group of wealthy Amercians'—the Patriotic Millionaires.

In a statement last month, Morris Pearl, a former managing director at Blackrock, Inc., and chair of the Patriotic Millionaires, said, "The wealthiest people in this country haven't been paying their fair share for a long time, and part of that problem is because our tax code only taxes the wealthy based on how much income they choose to take each year."

"The very rich get money not from earning it each year, but from spending wealth that they have already made," said Pearl. "If our tax laws only target one without touching the other, then rich folks like me will continue to find ways to game the system and our inequality crisis will continue to get worse."

A first generation American, Sayman began making money from the first app he created at just 13 years old, is the creator of one of the world's top apps—4 Snaps—and was hired by Facebook at just 18 before moving on to Google.