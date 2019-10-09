Hello, New Frontrunner: Elizabeth Warren Tops National Polling Average Ahead of Joe Biden

New data released Tuesday by RealClearPolitics showed Sen. Elizabeth Warren leading the 2020 Democratic White House hopefuls in an average of national polls, narrowly beating former Vice President Joe Biden.

Warren scored 26.6 percent in the average compared to Biden's 26.4 percent. It marks the first time she's led the polling.

ALERT — Elizabeth Warren has overtaken Joe Biden for front-runner status in the RealClearPolitics national average of 2020 Democratic polls. pic.twitter.com/ED0ahkuG3g — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 8, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders came in third place, scoring 14.6 percent. The other candidates in the crowded field trailed well behind. Fourth place Pete Buttigieg notched only 5.6 percent.

Warren's latest boost came from a Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday. In that survey, the Massachusetts senator grabbed 29 percent of support from Democratic voters, a three-point edge over Biden's 26 percent. Sanders came in third with 14 percent of the votes.

The new numbers came less than a week after candidates announced their fundraising hauls from the third quarter of 2019. Sanders took in $25.3 million from an average donation of $18, and Warren raked in $24.6 million from an average donation of $26. Biden's big donor events could help him beat his progressive rivals—he raised just $15.2 million during that time period.

The top 12 candidates, which include Warren, Sanders, and Biden, will square off October 15 at the fourth Democratic presidential debate.