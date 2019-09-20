Published on
by

Hit by Historic Flooding From Imelda, Houston Offers Stark Reminder of Why Millions Are Joining Climate Strike

"It's crystal clear that this is a climate emergency. It's time those in Washington started acting like it."

by
A school bus makes its way on the flooded Hopper Road in Houston on September 19, 2019. Hurricane Imelda dumped 40 inches of rain in the area over 72 hours, just before youth leaders in Houston were among the millions of people around the world planning to take part in the Global Climate Strike on Friday. (Photo: Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Climate strike leaders on Friday called on participants to keep Houston and the surrounding area in mind on Friday after severe flooding this week from Hurricane Imelda left at least two people dead and required authorities to rescue at least 1,000 residents.

The storm dumped more than 40 inches of rain on the city in 72 hours, causing damage reminiscent of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Harvey flooded Houston with more than five feet of rain and killed more than 75 people.

Along with strikes and marches in cities across Texas, the U.S., and around the world, organizers had planned to rally at Houston City Hall on Friday. Author and 350.org co-founder Bill McKibben called on the millions of demonstrators in countries including Uganda, Germany, and India to march for Houston.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and the Sunrise Movement also drew attention to the impacts of the storm as the global grassroots strike was underway on Friday.

Organizers in Houston said as of Thursday night the strike was still scheduled to go on, though school was canceled in the city. Climate Strike Texas campaigners called on students in Houston to wear green or yellow to the rally to show solidarity with young people around the world who are walking out of their classrooms Friday.

"You can thank the climate crisis for your 'day off,'" the group tweeted. "But let's prevent this from becoming too much of a trend?"

Climate scientists say extreme weather events like Imelda and Harvey are among the life-threatening effects of the climate crisis which are expected to become increasingly common unless world governments unite to drastically reduce global human-caused carbon emissions by 2030 and bring them to net-zero by 2050.

On Friday morning, "Fox & Friends" launched an attack on the millions of children and adults who are striking and taking part in the upcoming week of action ahead of the U.N. Climate Action Summit.

"Right," said co-host Brian Kilmeade after Ainsley Earhardt pointed out the collective action taking place around the world, adding sarcastically, "the best thing you can do for climate problems is not go to work or go to school, and scream on the grass and make a sign."

Moments later, the anchors welcomed colleague Jillian Mele to share the latest news out of Houston.

"Let's begin with this Fox News alert right now, because of a state of emergency in Texas, as remnants of Imelda batter the state with catastrophic flash flooding," Mele said.

Watch:

"Liberal climate alarmists are so hilarious, there's absolutely nothing to worry about, also Texas is underwater and people are dying," tweeted Bobby Lewis of Media Matters, summing up the segment.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

