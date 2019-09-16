Published on
by

'When We Fight, We Win': Protesting Stagnant Wages as GM Rakes in Record Profits, 50,000 Auto Workers Go On Strike

"We are standing together in unity and solidarity for our members, their families, and the communities where we work and live."

by
0 Comments

Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) who are employed at the General Motors Flint Assembly plant in Flint, Michigan hold signs and react as workers drive out of the plant as they go on strike early on September 16, 2019. (Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Demanding fair wages, decent healthcare benefits, and their share of General Motors' "record-level profits," nearly 50,000 United Auto members went on strike just before midnight Sunday following failed contract negotiations.

"Today, we stand strong and say with one voice, we are standing up for our members and for the fundamental rights of working class people in this nation," said UAW vice president Terry Dittes ahead of the strike, which will grind to a halt dozens of plants across the U.S.

The national walkout, which comes after the previous collective bargaining agreement expired early Sunday, represents the largest auto strike in more than a decade. According to the New York Times, GM and union leadership are "far apart in the talks" as the corporation is pushing for "employees to pay a greater portion of their healthcare costs" even as it rakes in huge profits.

Pointing to sacrifices workers made to help GM survive in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, including giving up cost-of-living pay increases, Dittes said: "We stood up for General Motors when they needed us most. Now we are standing together in unity and solidarity for our members, their families, and the communities where we work and live."

"One of our mottos is, 'When we fight we win,' and we will be fighting now," said UAW Local 774 president J.R. Baker. "Nothing will move 'til we get what we want."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

Last November, as Common Dreams reported, GM sparked outrage when it announced plans to close several plants and slash nearly 15,000 jobs after receiving an estimated $514 million from the GOP's tax legislation.

Sunday night, as the strike appeared imminent, 2020 Democratic presidential candidates expressed solidarity with union workers in their fight for decent wages and benefits.

"Auto workers deserve good wages, comprehensive benefits, and economic security," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). "I stand with UAW as they strike to get what they deserve, and urge GM to come to the table and negotiate in good faith."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who last month unveiled a plan to strengthen worker protections and double union membership, tweeted Sunday that he is "proud to support the UAW workers who are standing up to the greed of GM."

"Our message to GM is a simple one," said Sanders. "End the greed, sit down with the UAW, and work out an agreement that treats your workers with the respect and the dignity they deserve."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Economy, U.S.
,
Labor, Workers, Inequality, Healthcare, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren