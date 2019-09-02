Published on
by

Mobilizing Thousands for Labor Day Actions Across US, Sanders Touts 'Organizer-in-Chief' Model to Combat Corporate Assault on Workers

"This Labor Day, workers across America will declare that the 40-year war against workers waged by corporate America and the billionaire class must come to an end. That is what this Labor Day is about."

by
0 Comments

Democratic presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders discusses health care costs at an ice cream social in Raymond, New Hampshire hosted by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the founders of Ben and Jerrys Ice Cream. (Photo: Preston Ehrler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Using Labor Day as an opportunity to organize against the decades-long corporate assault on the working class, Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign on Monday launched more than 60 "solidarity actions" that are expected to bring thousands to the streets nationwide in support of organized labor.

"This Labor Day, workers across America will declare that the 40-year war against workers waged by corporate America and the billionaire class must come to an end," Sanders said in a statement. "That is what this Labor Day is about."

"When we are in the White House," said Sanders, "I will lead as Organizer-in-Chief to rebuild, strengthen, and expand the trade union movement in America."

"When we are in the White House. I will lead as Organizer-in-Chief to rebuild, strengthen, and expand the trade union movement in America."
—Sen. Bernie Sanders

Touting Sanders' innovative efforts to turn his bid for the White House into a movement using his email list and other tools, the senator's campaign said in a press release that, ahead of Labor Day, it "had already sent hundreds of thousands of emails and over half a million texts encouraging supporters to attend over 50 union strikes, protests, and actions."

"Bernie's support for the trade union movement is unmatched," said Joe Calvello, western press secretary for the Sanders campaign. "Our video team has amplified the struggle of workers across the country... We do this to lift up the struggles that workers across the country are facing. You are not alone."

According to the grassroots group People for Bernie, Labor Day solidarity actions are expected to take place in California, Utah, Michigan, Maine, and other states across the country.

"Don't just thank a union, join Bernie Sanders supporters across the country to help us double union membership in America," said the group, referring to one of the goals of Sanders' workplace democracy plan.

Closing out a three-day swing through New England, Sanders on Monday marched in the Milford Labor Day Parade in New Hampshire, where he was greeted by chants of "Feel the Bern!"

"Today is that day that we remember the hard work done by people in Vermont and all over over this country who keep our nation going," Sanders told reporters.

As the Vermont senator marched in New Hampshire, actor and Sanders campaign surrogate Danny Glover is expected to speak at rallies in Oakland and Sacramento in support of Kaiser Permanente workers, who voted to approve a strike last month.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who is also vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, joined Sanders in emphasizing the essential role of organized labor in the effort to create a more equal and just society.

"When workers organize and fight together," Warren tweeted, "they win—and they can change America."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Economy, U.S.
,
Bernie Sanders, Labor, Workers, Inequality, Corporate Power, People Power