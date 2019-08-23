Ruth Bader Ginsburg Undergoes Treatment for Pancreatic Tumor—Doctors Say Supreme Court Justice Completely 'Cancer-Free'

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent three weeks of radiation for a tumor on her pancreas, doctors said, the latest cancer scare for the 86-year-old judge whose survival is seen as necessary to protect abortion rights by many supporters.
Ginsburg is cancer-free throughout the rest of her body, doctors said.
It's not Ginsburg's first brush with the hospital in the last year, as HuffPost noted:
The 86-year-old justice previously had surgery in December to treat lung cancer. She was back at work to hear oral arguments in February. And in November, she fractured three ribs after a fall and was back to work later that week.
"The Justice tolerated treatment well," read a statement from the Supreme Court. "She cancelled her annual summer visit to Santa Fe, but has otherwise maintained an active schedule. The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Justice Ginsburg will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans. No further treatment is needed at this time."
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT
Our Summer Campaign Is Underway
Support Common Dreams Today
Independent News and Views Putting People Over Profit
Reactions from social media followed the usual pattern of praying for Ginsburg and offering the longtime justice a number of organs.
"Getting a push notification that starts with the words 'Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg' will get the heart rate ramped up," tweeted Media Matters editor Parker Molloy.
Human Rights Campaign communications director Charlotte Clymer said she would "volunteer as tribute" to donate any necessary organ.
"Y'all think I'm kidding," added Clymer. "I am not kidding."
Top Comments