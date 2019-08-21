Published on
Trump's "Fake Concern" for Jews Doesn't Mask His Anti-Semitism, Say Critics

"By his continued encouragement of white supremacy and his daily racist attacks on immigrants and people of color, Trump is making the American Jewish community less safe by the day." 

President Trump said Wednesday that any American Jew who votes Democrat is being "very disloyal to Jewish people and very disloyal to Israel."

President Donald Trump doubled down on his accusations of disloyalty to Jewish-Americans who vote for Democrats during an impromptu press conference Wednesday, prompting a fresh round of recriminations from critics. 

"If you want to vote Democrat, you are being very disloyal to Jewish people and very disloyal to Israel," the president said during remarks to reporters on the White House South Lawn. 

The remarks, which were a direct reference to the "disloyalty" trope that alleges Jews are not loyal to their country, were just more evidence of what Trump really thinks of Jews, Deadspin editor David Roth said in a tweet.

"Whenever he has talked to or about Jews, Trump has been very plain about what he thinks about them, which is that they Love Deals and Having All The Money, and that Israel is their real home," said Roth. 

The president's comments also drew the anger of Jewish Voice for Peace and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

"Trump's anti-Semitism and Islamophobia go hand in hand with his white supremacist and anti-immigrant agenda," said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper. "We condemn Trump's anti-Semitic slurs accusing American Jews of 'disloyalty' to a foreign nation if they exercise their constitutionally-guaranteed right to support his political opponents."

In a statement, Jewish Voice for Peace deputy director Rabbi Alissa Wise called the president's comments "apalling."

"His fake concern for Jews doesn't fool us, as his actions have proven he is not concerned about Jewish safety, but in using Jews to win political points with his white nationalist base," said Wise. "In fact, by his continued encouragement of white supremacy and his daily racist attacks on immigrants and people of color, Trump is making the American Jewish community less safe by the day." 

