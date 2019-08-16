Bernie Sanders Leads 2020 Democratic Field Among College Students: Poll

A Chegg-College Pulse poll released Thursday showed Sen. Bernie Sanders leading the 2020 Democratic presidential field among college students, a voting bloc that could play a major role in the upcoming election.

The survey found that 29 percent of likely Democratic voters attending college or university chose Sanders as their top pick for the presidential nomination. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) took second place with 22 percent support.

The rest of the 2020 Democratic presidential pack trailed far behind Sanders and Warren, with former Vice President Joe Biden, who leads most national polls, placed a distant third at 10 percent.

In response to the survey, Sanders tweeted that "young people are the most progressive generation in American history."

"We are going to build a nationwide movement of young people," said the Vermont senator, "to create a government and an economy that works for all of us."

Terren Klein, CEO of College Pulse, told HillTV that where candidates stand on major issues such as the environment, school affordability, and income inequality is more important to college students than perceived "electability."

Sanders is the only 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to put forth a plan that would erase all $1.6 trillion of student loan debt in the United States.

"In a generation hard hit by the Wall Street crash of 2008," Sanders said in June after introducing his plan, "it forgives all student debt and ends the absurdity of sentencing an entire generation to a lifetime of debt for the 'crime' of getting a college education."