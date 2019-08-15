WATCH: Key to Defeating Trump, Sanders Tells Cardi B, Is Young People Voting in Massive Numbers

The presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday released a nearly 12-minute long video of the recent conversation the 2020 candidate had with hip hop star Cardi B as they discussed what they said were "some of the most important issues" now facing the American people.

"If we have you young people voting in large numbers, you know what, I have zero doubt that Donald Trump will be defeated." —Sen. Bernie SandersThe pair got together in Detroit, Michigan to talk on camera about a number of crucial political issues—including criminal justice reform and police violence, student debt, raising the minimum wage, and the need for a Medicare for All—after Cardi B last month issued public applause of Sanders for his 2016 run for president and his long commitment to human rights and progressive politics. In the video interview, the two also discuss war, why people are afraid of socialism, and the reasons Cardi B and the senator both hold a special place for President Franlin Delano Roosevelt.

Referencing the many wealthy and influential people and corporations Sanders has targeted during his career and throughout the current campaign, Cardi B asks the senator if he is "scared that you will get so many powerful people... upset?"

Sanders light-heartedly laughs as he responds, "Cardi, that's what I've been doing my whole life."

Watch the video:

As the HuffPost reports:

The conversation, which the Sanders campaign had been hyping, included its share of lighthearted banter and production flourishes, such as camera pans across the salon.

But with Cardi B asking the questions―which she said were sourced from her fans—the discussion was almost entirely substantive, giving Sanders a chance to pitch Cardi B's massive following on his left-leaning proposals.

Asked by the musician about the intersection of racism and the need for criminal justice reform, Sanders responds, "We need to end all forms of racism in this country — from Donald Trump down to the local police department."

In the end, after being asked what voters—specifically people of color—should do to make sure Trump is defeated in 2020, Sanders tells Cardi B that they must first engage by registering to vote. "Trump does not want people of color to be participating in the political process," he says.

"Participate in the political process," Sanders advises viewers. "And then think about who the candidate is that is speaking the issues that are important to you. And then vote. If we have you young people voting in large numbers, you know what, I have zero doubt that Donald Trump will be defeated."