Published on
by

President Donald Trump 'Engaged in a Cover-Up,' Says House Speaker Pelosi

"We believe that no one is above the law, including the President of the United States," said the Democrat's most powerful elected leader

by
0 Comments

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to members of the media after a House Democrats meeting at the Capitol May 22, 2019 in Washington, DC. Speaker Pelosi held the meeting with her caucus to address the growing pressure for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Under increased pressure from progressive members of the Democratic caucus and constituents to move more aggressively toward impeachment proceedings, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday morning used her strongest language to date against President Donald Trump as she accused him of being "engaged in a cover-up."

"We do believe that it is important to follow the facts," Pelosi told reporters in the nation's capitol following a closed-door meeting with House Democrats. "We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States, and we believe the president of the United States is engaged in a cover up, in a cover up."

Watch:

Despite the strength of that statement, reporting indicates that Pelosi held fast to her position that impeachment during the meeting, arguing against the launch of immediate proceedings despite the clamor from many members.

In her comments to reporters, Pelosi said, "It was a very positive meeting—a respectful sharing of ideas."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, Democratic Party, US House, Impeachment, Impeach Trump