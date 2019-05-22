President Donald Trump 'Engaged in a Cover-Up,' Says House Speaker Pelosi

Under increased pressure from progressive members of the Democratic caucus and constituents to move more aggressively toward impeachment proceedings, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday morning used her strongest language to date against President Donald Trump as she accused him of being "engaged in a cover-up."

"We do believe that it is important to follow the facts," Pelosi told reporters in the nation's capitol following a closed-door meeting with House Democrats. "We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States, and we believe the president of the United States is engaged in a cover up, in a cover up."

Watch:

Nancy Pelosi: "We do believe that it's important to follow the facts. We believe that no one is above the law, including the President of the United States. And we believe the President of the United States is engaged in a cover-up." pic.twitter.com/au9bIw9YFq — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 22, 2019

Despite the strength of that statement, reporting indicates that Pelosi held fast to her position that impeachment during the meeting, arguing against the launch of immediate proceedings despite the clamor from many members.

Speaker Pelosi again urges fellow Democrats to go slow on impeachment as she blasts Trump on investigations https://t.co/dKwLt3BFrn — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 22, 2019

In her comments to reporters, Pelosi said, "It was a very positive meeting—a respectful sharing of ideas."