Published on
by

What Did Deepest Submarine Dive in History Find in Mariana Trench? Plastic Garbage

"Our waste is finding its way into the planet's most remote environments."

by
0 Comments
A plastic bag found on the bottom of the Mariana Trench.

A plastic bag found on the bottom of the Mariana Trench. (Image: Screenshot, BBC Video)

Four new species of crustaceans. Samples of rock from the seafloor. Plastic pollution. 

That's what American explorer Victor Vescovo found when he descended seven miles underwater to the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean—the deepest dive in human history. The plastic Vescovo found at the bottom of the trench is a grim reminder that human refuse is everywhere on the planet. 

Vescovo and his team announced they had made the journey to the bottom of the trench on Monday. Along with the dive depth record, Vescovo holds the distinction of being the first person to dive to the trench more than once. 

According to the BBC, Vescovo's team collected samples from the sea floor for further study. 

The scientists now plan to test the creatures they collected to see if they contain microplastics, a recent study found this was a widespread problem, even for animals living in the deep.

Reaction to Vescovo's accomplishment was tempered by his discovery of the plastics.

"Our waste is finding its way into the planet's most remote environments," BBC science correspondent Rebecca Morelle said. 

The Science Channel listed off all the life found on the sea floor—and plastic. 

It's "a travesty that even at our ocean's deepest reaches, humanity's garbage is having an impact," said TV host Rachel Rudwall. 

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, Climate
,
Oceans, Pollution, Environment