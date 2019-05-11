Published on
by

'If Mnuchin Doesn't Comply, Throw Him in Jail': House Democrats Subpoena Trump Tax Returns

"The American people deserve the truth about Trump's deeply concerning conflicts of interest and his profiting from the presidency."

by
0 Comments

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin answers questions at a White House press briefing. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

After Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin repeatedly refused to comply with requests to hand over President Donald Trump's tax returns—which some legal experts say is clearly required under federal law—the House Ways and Means Committee late Friday subpoenaed both Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig for the documents.

"The IRS is under a mandatory obligation to provide the information requested," states the subpoena. "The IRS has had more than four weeks to comply with the committee's straightforward request. Therefore, please see the enclosed subpoena."

Stand Up America, a progressive advocacy group that has been pressuring House Democrats to subpoena Trump's tax returns, applauded House Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.) for taking action Friday night after the White House "illegally blocked" his initial request.

"The American people deserve the truth about Trump's deeply concerning conflicts of interest and his profiting from the presidency—and Congress is one step closer to delivering those answers," Stand Up America founder and president Sean Eldridge said in a statement.

"Compliance is not optional," Eldridge added. "If Secretary Mnuchin fails to comply with these subpoenas, Chairman Neal has no option but to hold him in contempt of Congress and take them to court."

Trump has vowed to fight all subpoenas issued by congressional Democrats.

On Wednesday, as Common Dreams reported, the House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena for the unredacted Mueller report and all underlying evidence.

In the face of the Trump White House's refusal to comply with congressional oversight efforts, progressives have urged Democrats to begin sending administration officials to jail.

The same goes for Mnuchin, writer Thor Benson tweeted Friday.

"If Mnuchin doesn't comply," Benson wrote, "throw him in jail."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please choose a donation method:

     
$15 $27 $55
$100 $250 Other

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Economy, U.S.
,
Steve Mnuchin, Donald Trump, Taxation, US House, Democratic Party