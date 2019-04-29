Watch: In Under Three Minutes, Labour Party Shows How Benefits for Working Families Help the Economy

With a humorous video, the British Labour Party delivered a succinct message to voters on Monday: offering tax cuts to the rich while cutting social programs hurts communities and does nothing to promote economic growth.

Labour released its latest video on social media three days ahead of the country's local elections to urge voters to reject the Conservative Party's familiar claims that cutting taxes for corporations and the wealthy will encourage companies to hire more workers and hand out raises.

The woman narrating the 2.5-minute video begins by explaining, "Today we're going to find out who's better for the economy. Ordinary people...or billionaires?"

With raises, business loans, and financial support for those unable to work, five working Britons are given back the money they lost thanks to austerity measures pushed by the Conservatives. The quintet quickly put that money back into their local economies.

Meanwhile, a billionaire is given a tax cut that he simply pockets, musing that he'll most likely "send it to the Cayman Islands with the rest, I guess."

"So as you can see, getting money into the hands of ordinary people does a lot more for the economy than giving tax cuts to billionaires," the narrator says. "Let's rebuild Britain for the many, and not just the few."

About 84 percent of the income tax cuts introduced last year benefited the top half of British earners, while government maintained billions of pounds in welfare cuts introduced in 2015 and added a £1.5 billion benefit freeze, taking about £200 from families in the bottom half of income distribution.

With Britons voting on more than 8,200 seats and 250 local councils, the May 2 local elections are considered a major test for Prime Minister Theresa May, who has cut disability benefits, family tax credits, and other supports. Conservatives will attempt to hold on to more than half of the seats that are up for grabs.

The Labour Party has pushed a message in recent weeks about the effects the austerity measures have had on communities around the country. On social media, supporters applauded Labour for its simple, effective video debunking Conservatives' claims that national programs like disability support and pensions must be cut to save money while corporations are given tax cuts.

Rob Delaney, an American comedian who lives in the U.K. and vocally supports the National Health Service and other programs for the public good, also offered praise to the Labour Party—and called on the Democratic Party in the U.S. to employ similar tactics to spread the clear message that Republican policies have harmed working families while showering the richest Americans with even more wealth.