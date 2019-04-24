Published on
by

Green Groups Urge Court to Stop Trump Effort to Approve 'Climate-Wrecking, Wildlife-Killing' Keystone XL

"Trump's trying to ram this dirty pipeline down America's throat, but we're not falling for it."

by
0 Comments

Demonstrators protest against the Keystone XL pipeline, which the Trump administration is attempting to approve despite its disastrous environmental impact. (Photo: Rainforest Action Network/Bonnie Chan/flickr/cc)

A coalition of environmental groups filed a brief Tuesday urging the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to reject President Donald Trump's latest effort to green-light TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline.

"Trump's trying to ram this dirty pipeline down America's throat, but we're not falling for it," Jared Margolis, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. "He can't just approve this climate-wrecking, wildlife-killing project however he wants and avoid the environmental reviews required by law."

"This case has become about far more than this dirty, climate-destroying pipeline, it is now another chapter in Trump's story of corruption and greed in the face of the law."
—Marcie Keever, Friends of the Earth

Doug Hayes, a senior attorney with Sierra Club, said the Keystone Pipeline "has been a bad deal for the American people from the beginning, and Donald Trump's shameless attempt to bypass our bedrock environmental laws to get it built does nothing to change that."

"We're urging the court," added Hayes, "to protect the American people by ensuring that construction on this dirty tar sands pipeline does not begin without a thorough accounting of the risks it would pose to our climate and communities."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

TAKING STANDS FOR HUMANITY - FOR OUR FUTURE

Make no mistake. Change is coming. And we've got it covered.

Please choose a donation method:



The environmentalists' brief, which calls on the court to uphold the injunction against Keystone construction, comes nearly a month after the Trump administration issued a presidential permit in an effort to give TransCanada the authority to build its pipeline.

As Common Dreams reported, green groups decried the president's move as an egregious attempt to skirt environmental laws.

Marcie Keever, legal director at Friends of the Earth, echoed this criticism in a statement on Tuesday, accusing Trump of "a blatant attempt to circumvent the actions the federal court took to stop construction on the Keystone XL Pipeline."

"When a foreign company can call up the U.S. president to cash in a favor to side-step our judicial system, we will demand the courts respond," Keever said. "This case has become about far more than this dirty, climate-destroying pipeline, it is now another chapter in Trump's story of corruption and greed in the face of the law."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.



$10 $27 $75
$150 $175 Other

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Economy, Climate, U.S.
,
Keystone XL, Donald Trump, Environment, Fossil Fuels, Corporate Power, Center for Biological Diversity