'We Can Be Whatever We Have the Courage to See': New Video From AOC Envisions a #GreenNewDeal Future

"This beautiful film helps us imagine a different version of ourselves, and a future in which we decided to come together in the face of crisis, rather than surrender and fall apart."

by
A new video from ﻿The Intercept﻿ and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez presents a hopeful vision of the future.

A new video from The Intercept and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez presents a hopeful vision of the future. (Photo: screenshot, YouTube)

"Before we can win a Green New Deal, we need to be able to close our eyes and imagine it. We can be whatever we have the courage to see."

That was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) expressing one of the messages behind an urgent video on climate change released Wednesday by The Intercept

The video, "A Message From the Future with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez," was produced by The Intercept's Naomi Klein. Narrated by Ocasio-Cortez, the short film is presented as a look back to the present day from a future in which the Green New Deal passed Congress and reshaped America and the planet for the better. 

The video features art from Molly Crabapple and was written by Ocasio-Cortez and Avi Lewis. It was co-directed by Kim Boekbinder and Jim Batt.

"Despite all the horrors of climate change that we have seen and continue to see," said Crabapple, "we can save ourselves, accomplish brave, beautiful, and world-changing things."

Klein pointed to the hope the video could give to people interested in working to change the planet for the better. 

"This beautiful film helps us imagine a different version of ourselves, and a future in which we decided to come together in the face of crisis, rather than surrender and fall apart," said Klein.

Watch the video here:

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

