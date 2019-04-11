Published on
Here's the Interview With Glenn Greenwald About Julian Assange It Seems NPR Didn't Want You To Hear

"NPR bizarrely seems to have deleted their own lie-filled interview with me and replaced it with something else," said the award-winning journalist

Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Glenn Greenwald. (Photo: Gage Skidmore/flickr/cc)

After a "contentious" live on-air interview with journalist Glenn Greenwald during NPR's "Morning Edition" morning was apparently scrubbed from its online version of the show, several people uploaded the deleted portion to the web so that people could hear what it seemed the public radio broadcaster did not want people to hear.

"NPR bizarrely seems to have deleted their own lie-filled interview with me and replaced it with something else," Greenwald tweeted on Thursday, "even as it still promotes the page as including its interview of me. Where is it, ?"

Among those to post an upload was freelance journalist Dan Froomkin, founder of the White House Watch website. Listen:

After Greenwald tweeted about his interview disappearing, NPR tweeted:

 

