'Time to Act': Nationwide Protests Planned If Barr Fails to Release Full Mueller Report By Tonight

"Barr has offered an alternate timeline for a redacted version of the report—but we deserve the full report and congressional leaders and the American people expect it now."

"We are calling for a National Day of Action on Thursday, April 4, to demand that Attorney General William Barr #ReleaseTheReport if he fails to meet the deadline set by congressional leaders of Tuesday, April 2," the Trump Is Not Above the Law coalition announced late Monday. (Image: Common Cause)

A coalition of progressive advocacy groups representing millions of Americans is planning mass protests nationwide if Attorney General William Barr fails to release the full Mueller report by Tuesday night, the deadline established by congressional Democrats.

"We can't trust Barr to #ReleaseTheReport. Not to Congress, not to the American people. It's up to us to demand transparency."
—Stand Up America

"We are calling for a National Day of Action on Thursday, April 4, to demand that Attorney General William Barr #ReleaseTheReport if he fails to meet the deadline set by congressional leaders of Tuesday, April 2," the Trump Is Not Above the Law coalition said late Monday.

"Barr has offered an alternate timeline for a redacted version of the report," the coalition continued, "but we deserve the full report and Congressional leaders and the American people expect it now."

As Common Dreams reported last week, Barr informed Congress in a letter that he plans to release a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 400-page report by mid-April.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Judiciary Committee, was quick to reject Barr's timeline and reiterate his demand for the full report—as well as all underlying evidence—by April 2.

On Monday, Nadler took steps  to authorize a subpoena for the complete report.

Expecting Barr to miss the deadline, advocacy groups—including MoveOn, Common Cause, Public Citizen, and Stand Up America—are planning demonstrations throughout the country to demand that all of Mueller's findings be made public.

"We can't trust Barr to #ReleaseTheReport. Not to Congress, not to the American people," tweeted Stand Up America. "It's up to us to demand transparency."

