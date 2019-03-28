Published on
by

Happy to Engage Workers and Community on Green New Deal, Ocasio-Cortez Accepts GOP Invite to Kentucky Coal Mine

The New York Democrat has been met with warm welcomes from working people in red states, where poor communities would benefit from progressive policies

by
0 Comments

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks with a voter at the conclusion of a town hall event, September 19, 2018 in The Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday accepted an invitation to tour a coal mine and meet with voters in Kentucky—taking advantage of an opportunity to engage with some of the Americans who could benefit most from a Green New Deal.

The invitation came from Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.), a member of the Congressional Coal Caucus who asked the New York Democrat to visit his district after she gave an impassioned speech in the House, blasting Republicans and centrists for dismissing the Green New Deal legislation that she is sponsoring as a proposal that would benefit only large coastal cities.

"Failure to plan is planning to fail and I feel like we've been failing Appalachian communities for a very long time, and it's time to turn that ship around." —Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)Barr, who wants the U.S. to continue to mine for coal even though it has become more expensive than solar and wind power, asked Ocasio-Cortez to "go underground" with him and talk to people in mining communities.

Ocasio-Cortez told McClatchy Wednesday that her staff is now arranging the visit, adding that the struggles of people in towns which have in the past relied on coal mines as major economic drivers are "very close to [her] heart."

"Folks may not think of that because I'm from the Bronx, but my family in Puerto Rico was a rural family too. I understand some of the challenges," said the congresswoman.

Ocasio-Cortez indicated she would use the opportunity to speak with Kentucky residents about how their lives and futures could be positively affected by the Green New Deal. The plan would create an estimated 10 million jobs in its first decade for Americans, including former fossil fuel sector workers, who would build a new sustainable energy infrastructure aimed at shifting to 100 percent renewable energy by 2035.

The new green energy economy would end a long era in which coal, oil, and gas companies have polluted drinking water and air, sent carbon emissions into the atmosphere and contributed to the climate crisis, and threatened public health all over the world, including in Appalachia, where many coal companies are based and where coal extraction has been linked to high rates of cancer and black lung disease

"It's a complete injustice the cancer levels that a lot of these communities are confronting," Ocasio-Cortez told McClatchy. "We have to plan a future for all of our communities, no matter what. Failure to plan is planning to fail and I feel like we've been failing Appalachian communities for a very long time and it's time to turn that ship around."

Some Kentucky residents extended a welcome to Ocasio-Cortez on social media ahead of the planned visit.

Ocasio-Cortez has fought criticism from centrists in her own party and Republicans since her surprise victory in the Democratic primary for New York's 14th congressional district last June, with critics claiming her outspoken embrace of a democratic socialist agenda, including the Green New Deal, appeals only to so-called "elites" in major cities.

In response, Ocasio-Cortez traveled to Kansas and Michigan to campaign for other progressive candidates.  

"Where there are working-class people," Ocasio-Cortez told a crowd of 4,000 Kansans at the time, "there is hope for the progressive movement."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Climate, U.S.
,
Green New Deal, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic Party, Kentucky, Environment, Public Health