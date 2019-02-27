Published on
by

Trump's Pick of Wealthy Climate Denier for UN Ambassador Decried as 'Slap in the Face' to Planet and Humanity

Food & Water Watch executive director Wenonah Hauter said she is "disgusted but not surprised" by the president's nomination of Kelly Knight Craft, who is married to a billionaire coal magnate

by
0 Comments

Kelly Knight Craft in 2017 during her swearing-in ceremony as the United States' ambassador to Canada. (Photo: Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

Environmentalists on Wednesday said they are appalled by President Donald Trump's decision to promote yet another "anti-science, anti-climate, pro-pollution" figure to a key diplomatic role during such a perilous moment for the planet.

Trump nominated GOP mega-donor and climate denier Kelly Knight Craft as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations last week.

"We have little confidence that Ms. Craft will be a competent advocate for clean air, safe water, and adequate public health either here or abroad if her nomination is confirmed."
—Wenonah Hauter, Food & Water Watch"Trump's nomination of Kelly Craft for U.N. ambassador is a slap in the face of climate science and human rights," Wenonah Hauter, executive director of Food & Water Watch, said in a statement.

Hauter said she is "disgusted but not surprised" by Trump's decision—which comes after the president's previous nominee, former State Department spokesperson and Fox News commentator Heather Nauert, withdrew her name from consideration—and added, "[A]t a time when the United States should be working harder than ever with the rest of the world to address our deepening climate crisis, to select an admitted climate denier to represent us before the U.N. is especially egregious."

"We have little confidence that Ms. Craft will be a competent advocate for clean air, safe water, and adequate public health either here or abroad if her nomination is confirmed," Hauter concluded. "We strongly urge the Senate to reject Ms. Craft's nomination out of hand."

Both Craft and her billionaire coal magnate husband are major donors to the Republican Party and Trump. According to the New York Times, "the couple donated more than $2 million to Mr. Trump's candidacy and inauguration."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Help Keep Common Dreams Alive

Our progressive news model only survives if those informed and inspired by this work support our efforts



Craft, who is currently serving as U.S. ambassador to Canada, made headlines in 2017 after she said during an interview with the Canadian Broadcast Corporation that she respects "both sides" of climate science, despite the overwhelming scientific consensus that human activity is driving global warming and threatening the future of the planet.

"I believe there are scientists on both sides that are accurate," Craft declared. "I think that both sides have their own results from their studies and I appreciate and I respect both sides of the science."

Watch:

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do.



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, Climate, U.S.
,
Donald Trump, United Nations, Environment, Fossil Fuels