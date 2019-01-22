Published on
'Poor King Snowflake': Trump Admits Ordering Huckabee Sanders to Halt WH Briefings Because Reporters Behave 'Rudely'

"If you can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen," said one political reporter in response

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls on reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House May 17, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday admitted he told his press secretary "not to bother" any longer with White House press briefings over his belief that journalists cover the administration both "rudely & inaccurately."

"The reason Sarah Sanders does not go to the 'podium' much anymore is that the press covers her so rudely & inaccurately, in particular certain members of the press," Trump tweeted. "I told her not to bother, the word gets out anyway! Most will never cover us fairly & hence, the term, Fake News!"

Glenn Kessler, fact-checker for the Washington Post, pointed out the historic anomaly of Trump's admission. "If you can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen," Kessler wrote in response to the president's tweet. "White House reporters have been aggressive with the press secretary of every WH, and they didn't flee from questions that needed answering."

For others, sarcastic sympathy was all they could muster for the President of the United States:

As The Hill reports, "White House press briefings grew increasingly rare over the course of 2018. Sanders held two briefings in October, and one each in November and December, respectively. Trump appeared in the briefing room earlier this month but did not take questions from reporters."

