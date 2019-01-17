'Our Nation's Capital Has Officially Become a Playground': Trump Sends 'Childish' Letter Canceling Pelosi's Overseas Trip

A day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called for the delay of President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address due to security concerns caused by the government shutdown, Trump responded on Thursday with a letter of his own informing Pelosi that he has "postponed" her planned congressional delegation trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan.

"Our nation's capital has officially become a playground," declared CNN reporter Jim Acosta as he detailed the "childish" contents of the president's letter in a television appearance shortly after it was made public.

According to CNN, Pelosi was scheduled to leave on Thursday:

Pelosi was scheduled to leave today when Trump canceled use of the military aircraft. The administration "worked with the Air Force and (the Defense Department) and basically took away the rights to the plane from the speaker," a White House official said

After announcing that he has postponed Pelosi's trip until after the shutdown is over, Trump suggested, "Obviously, if you would like to make your journey by flying commercial, that would certainly be your prerogative."

"I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the Shutdown," the president wrote. "I look forward to seeing you soon and even more forward to watching our open and dangerous Southern Border finally receive the attention, funding, and security it so desperately deserves!"

While some initially questioned whether Trump has the authority to delay Pelosi's scheduled trip, the Washington Post's Philip Rucker noted that the "commander in chief controls the military's fleet of VIP aircraft."

"Trump does, indeed, have the ability to cancel her [congressional delegation trip]," noted Politico's Jake Sherman. "But Pelosi, as speaker, controls a hell of a lot too. Like the pursestrings for everything Trump wants to do."

This is pathetic

Read Trump's full letter: