Published on
by

'You Still Have Time to Contact Your Senators': Pressure to Block Anti-Boycott Bill Mounts as McConnell Aims for Thursday Vote

"Two federal judges have already found state laws that attempt to punish companies or individuals for boycotting Israel unconstitutional... Of course they are unconstitutional. They are also racist, aimed at keeping brown Palestinians down."

by
0 Comments

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) speaks to reporters following a closed briefing on intelligence matters on Capitol Hill on December 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) delayed until Thursday afternoon the second procedural vote on a bill that would punish boycotts of Israel, Palestinian rights groups that have condemned the legislation as "unconstitutional" kept up urgent calls for Americans to pressure their senators to block the measure again.

"You still have time to contact your Senators to again defeat this unconstitutional bill that encourages states to punish people for boycotting for Palestinian rights," declared Josh Ruebner, policy director at the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights.

The procedural vote on the legislation—S.1—is expected to come as early as 1:45 pm ET on Thursday.

If passed, S.1—which is sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)—would hand states and localities more power to punish companies and individuals who participate in the the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The ACLU has denounced the legislation as an unlawful attack on free speech, and two federal courts have ruled that similar bills are unconstitutional.

Condemning backers of the Senate bill as "betrayers of the Constitution" in a blog post on Tuesday, Juan Cole of Informed Comment pointed out that "[e]conomic boycotts have been part and parcel of American political striving for liberty from the beginning. I have three words for you: Boston Tea Party. What do you think the American colonists were doing when they tossed 342 chests of British tea into the harbor? They were boycotting, divesting, and sanctioning the injustice of King George III."

"Two federal judges have already found state laws that attempt to punish companies or individuals for boycotting Israel unconstitutional, one in Kansas and one in Arizona," Cole concluded. "Of course they are unconstitutional. They are also racist, aimed at keeping brown Palestinians down."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, U.S.
,
Israel, Palestine, US Senate, Mitch McConnell, Republican Party, Democratic Party