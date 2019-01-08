Published on
by

'Huge Step in Right Direction' as de Blasio Unveils Guaranteed Healthcare Plan for All NYC Residents

One progressive organizer said the bold plan "clears a path toward statewide single-payer" in New York

by
0 Comments

"No one should have to live in fear. No one should go without the healthcare they need. Healthcare is a human right. In this city, we're going to make that a reality," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared during a press conference at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx. (Photo: NYC Mayor's Office/Screengrab)

Declaring that healthcare is "a right, not a privilege reserved for those who can afford it," New York City's Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday unveiled a plan that he said will guarantee comprehensive medical coverage to all 8.6 million city residents, including undocumented immigrants.

Officially named "NYC Care," de Blasio first announced the plan and discussed some of its basic details Tuesday morning during an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe":

Proponents of a nationwide Medicare for All system were quick to applaud de Blasio's plan as a major victory for health justice and a significant step toward the establishment of a statewide single-payer system in New York.

"Under NYC Care, 600,000 New Yorkers, including our undocumented brothers and sisters, will have access to healthcare," declared Winnie Wong, founder of the advocacy group People for Bernie. "This is huge step in the right direction and it clears a path toward statewide single-payer."

"This is a big step in the right direction—but healthcare is still a human right, and must be extended to everyone in the state!"
—New York Immigration Coalition

Described by de Blasio as a bold healthcare initiative that "has never been done before in this country in this kind of comprehensive way," NYC Care would build upon the city's existing MetroPlus insurance system and spend an estimated $100 million per year to provide physical and mental health coverage, pediatric care, and other necessities to all residents.

While NYC Care will not provide free coverage to everyone in the city, the program will be priced on a sliding scale according to individuals' ability to pay.

"When this plan is fully implemented, every New Yorker who needs a doctor will have an actual doctor with a name and a place, they're going to have a card that will empower them to go to that doctor whenever they need," de Blasio said during Tuesday's press conference. "A primary care doctor, an actual person that you can turn to that's your doctor, and the specialty services that will make all the difference. You name it. The things that people need will be available to them."

In a tweet on Tuesday, the New York Immigration Coalition applauded de Blasio's effort to provide healthcare to all New York City residents and argued that comprehensive coverage "must be extended to everyone in the state."

During his presser on Tuesday, de Blasio said he will continue to support statewide and national efforts to move toward single-payer, and characterized NYC Care as an immediate solution for hundreds of thousands of uninsured New York City residents.

"We're gonna work for those bigger changes," the mayor said. "But our people need healthcare right now. They need it right now. And we can get it to them."

Watch de Blasio's full press conference below:

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Economy, U.S.
,
Bill de Blasio, New York City, Healthcare, Single Payer, Inequality